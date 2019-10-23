Corporate Visions Expands Visual Storytelling Capabilities by Acquiring Neuroscience-backed Persuasive Presentation Company Memzy

RENO, Nev., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading marketing and sales messaging, content, and skills training company has acquired Memzy, a company specializing in designing memorable, neuroscience-backed communications and presentation content.

"Decision science-backed visual storytelling has been part of our consulting and training for many years, most notably through our research in the area of whiteboarding," said Erik Peterson, chief executive officer for Corporate Visions. "This acquisition significantly expands our expertise into additional areas, such as presentations, proposals, and other marketing and sales materials. All these assets will complement one another through consistent messaging, consistent science, and consistent design principles."

Memzy Founder Dr. Carmen Simon will join Corporate Visions as Chief Science Officer. Simon, who holds two doctorates, one in instructional technology and another in cognitive psychology, recently wrote the best-selling book "Impossible to Ignore: Create Memorable Content to Influence Decisions." She also teaches at Stanford University and speaks frequently to conference and corporate audiences around the world.

"We are excited to join Corporate Visions. It's an opportunity to bring our unique research-backed approach to content design to a much larger business-to-business audience," said Dr. Simon. "Both companies find it deeply satisfying to provide distinct storytelling content and delivery skills based on actual evidence—versus presentations built on flawed opinions, so-called best practices, or conscious self-appraisals."

The Memzy Methodology™ ( M emory, E motion, M otivation) for persuasive presentations will give Corporate Visions expanded content development and skills training courses, particularly for the growing number of online sales meetings versus face-to-face, where PowerPoint is the presentation tool of choice. This includes unique, proprietary intellectual property and concepts such as "Attention Triggers," "Memory Magnets," and "Decision Drivers" that have been tested and proven to get your audience to pay attention, remember and act on your messages.

About Corporate Visions, Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing, sales and customer success messaging, content, and skills training company. Global B2B companies come to Corporate Visions when they want to improve Marketing, Sales and Customer Success performance in the following areas:

Creating Value – Increasing pipeline by breaking the status quo, differentiating your solutions and creating more qualified opportunities

– Increasing pipeline by breaking the status quo, differentiating your solutions and creating more qualified opportunities Elevating Value – Closing more deals by building an effective business case that increases urgency and justifies executive decisions

– Closing more deals by building an effective business case that increases urgency and justifies executive decisions Capturing Value – Maximizing the profitability of each deal by protecting pricing premiums and avoiding unnecessary discounting

– Maximizing the profitability of each deal by protecting pricing premiums and avoiding unnecessary discounting Expanding Value – Keeping and growing revenue by improving customer retention rates, increasing prices, and convincing them to buy more

