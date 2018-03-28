Corporate Visions Named Top 20 Sales Training Company of 2018 by TrainingIndustry.com

The 2018 list honors companies that provide outstanding service and boast a proven track record of delivering superior sales training and improving the impact of their clients. The companies are evaluated against the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector

Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"2017 was a huge year on the innovation front, in that we continued conducting original research with our academic partners to help marketers and salespeople tell the most effective stories, whether they're trying to acquire new customers or keep existing ones," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy and Research Officer at Corporate Visions. "2017 also saw us lay the groundwork for more flexible delivery formats, including an 'inline training' approach based on observable recorded practice, demonstrated proficiency and customized coaching, remediation and skills reinforcement—all done without removing reps from their day-to-day workflow."

About Corporate Visions, Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing and sales messaging, content, and skills training company. Global B2B companies come to us when they want to:

Create Value – Break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors

– Break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors Elevate Value – Build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions

– Build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions Capture Value – Maximize the profitability of each deal and customer lifetime value

