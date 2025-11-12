Corporate Volunteers Turn Reading into Real-World Change: Reading Is Fundamental and Trane Technologies Inspire the Next Generation of Changemakers

Collaboration Brings Books, Hands-on Learning, and Volunteer Engagement to Thousands of Students Across the U.S., Inspiring the Next Generation of Environmental Innovators

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across classrooms nationwide, employees from Trane Technologies are stepping off the job site and into schools by reading stories, leading STEM activities, and sparking children's curiosity about how they can shape a more sustainable world.

Through a four-year collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, Trane Technologies is helping students connect reading with real-world problem-solving, using books as a gateway to explore environmental topics, sustainability, and future STEM career pathways.

Trane Technologies

Since the initiative began, RIF and Trane Technologies have inspired more than one million children through reading, resources, and volunteer engagement, empowering students from all backgrounds to see themselves as the next generation of innovators and changemakers.

"When kids read, they don't just learn about the world. They learn how to improve it," said Alicia Levi, President & CEO of Reading Is Fundamental. "Through stories that explore the environment and innovation, and by connecting them to real-life STEM role models, we're showing children that their ideas can help shape the future."

Three Ways the Collaboration Creates Impact

1. In Classrooms:

Through RIF's Read for Success program, 1,800 students across six markets received over 10,000 books centered on environmental themes and innovation. Teachers participated in professional learning sessions led by RIF's literacy experts to integrate reading and STEM-based activities that encourage exploration, creativity, and awareness of sustainability.

2. Online:

RIF's Sustainable Futures Center, a free digital hub, continues to expand with bilingual materials in Spanish and Amharic, offering families and educators tools to help children explore books connected to science, engineering, and environmental stewardship.

3. In the Community:

Trane Technologies employees across the U.S. have contributed thousands of volunteer hours through activities such as:

Assembling and distributing thousands of RIF literacy kits focused on STEM and sustainability.





Hosting classroom read-alouds and book giveaways through RIF's Read Aloud in a Bag program.





Leading virtual classroom visits this fall where volunteers will read Lucy's Engineering Adventure, guide hands-on STEM activities, and introduce students to Trane Technologies engineers and innovators –real-world role models helping students see the many pathways to building a brighter, more sustainable future.

"When our employees volunteer with RIF, they are not just donating their time; they are empowering children to see themselves as problem-solvers, creators, and future engineers," said Amy Volz, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Impact, Trane Technologies. "By engaging with students through stories and hands-on STEM activities, we are igniting a passion for learning and innovation. Together, we are transforming curiosity into confidence, imagination into tangible impact, and dreams into achievable realities."

This collaboration supports Trane Technologies' Sustainable Futures corporate citizenship strategy which broadens access to STEM education and careers to develop the next generation of innovators. Sustainable Futures is part of Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which include a pledge to create Opportunity for All by uplifting its workforce and communities through an inclusive approach that establishes rewarding career pathways.

Visit RIF's Sustainable Futures Center for free books, lesson plans, and literacy activities that connect reading to exploration, innovation, and sustainability.

About Reading Is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 212 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Reading Is Fundamental