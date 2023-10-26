Corporate Wellness Market size to grow by USD 29,208.51 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate wellness market size is estimated to increase by USD 29,208.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Wellness Market 2023-2027

Corporate wellness market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global corporate wellness market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer corporate wellness in the market are Aduro LLC, Central Corporate Wellness, ComPsych Corp., Exos Works Inc., Fit Athletic Club LLC, Kinema Fitness, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Marino Wellness LLC, Privia Health Group Inc., Sodexo SA, SOL Integrative Wellness Centre, Truworth Wellness, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Virgin Pulse Inc., Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., Wellsource Inc., WellSteps.com LLC, Workplace Options LLC, and Quest Diagnostics Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Central Corporate Wellness - The company offers corporate wellness programs such as corporate health screening, onsite vaccination programs, and corporate health talks.

The company offers corporate wellness programs such as corporate health screening, onsite vaccination programs, and corporate health talks. ComPsych Corp. - The company offers corporate wellness services namely HealthyGuidance.

The company offers corporate wellness services namely HealthyGuidance. Exos Works Inc. - The company offers a corporate wellness program with fitness center management, targeted learning, and development.

The company offers a corporate wellness program with fitness center management, targeted learning, and development. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Corporate Wellness Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This corporate wellness market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, stress management, and smoking cessation and others), deployment (SMEs and large organizations), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the health assessments and screenings segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. A corporate wellness provider conducts an employee health assessment to assess an employee's current health status to understand the employee's medical history and specific needs related to illness. Additionally, workplace health assessments include evaluation of current workplace health programs, physical environment, organizational policies, and employee surveys, as well as questionnaires to identify employee behaviors, health concerns, and interests. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global corporate wellness market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate wellness market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global corporate wellness market during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the number of corporate offices in North America . For instance, in 2022, it had 64.5 million corporate offices including small businesses and large organizations. In addition, approximately 50% of US employers offer wellness programs to their employees, according to the RAND Corporation Employer Survey. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Corporate Wellness Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs significantly drives corporate wellness market growth during the forecast period. To improve their health and ensure a productive workforce, organizations provide health benefits to their employees. Prescription drug subsidies, health insurance, and premium coverage are examples of some of the health benefits. These medical expenses are usually shared between employers and employees depending on the size of the company and the type of insurance.

Furthermore, lower stress levels and improved employee well-being lead to employee retention, increased productivity, and reduced healthcare costs for businesses. Also, as such, companies are investing in corporate wellness programs to combat rising healthcare costs., which can reduce costs for businesses.

Key Trends -

The adoption of wearable technology is an emerging trend in the corporate wellness market. The most popular wearable devices are activity trackers and smartwatches, whereas other wearable technology devices include Bluetooth headsets, smartwatches, and internet-enabled glasses that give employees hands-free access to data over Wi-Fi networks while they are on the move.

These devices help employees connect to the Internet and exchange data between networks and devices. Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the corporate wellness market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The poor engagement level among employees challenges the growth of the corporate wellness market during the forecast period. Low employee engagement, interest, and motivation also challenge the market.

Furthermore, a lack of motivation can undermine the success of corporate wellness programs and employee feedback is required to understand employee needs and concerns before implementing a corporate wellness program. Also, the program is a waste of time and money for the organizations that invest in it. Hence, such factors challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Corporate Wellness Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate wellness market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate wellness market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the corporate wellness market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate wellness market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The corporate training market size is expected to increase by USD 46.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers corporate training market segmentation by product (technical training and non-technical training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global corporate training industry growth is the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules.

The US corporate wellness market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.12 billion. This corporate wellness market report in the US extensively covers market segmentation by application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, stress management, and others) and product type (SMEs and large organizations). The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs are notably driving the market growth.

Corporate Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,208.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aduro LLC, Central Corporate Wellness, ComPsych Corp., Exos Works Inc., Fit Athletic Club LLC, Kinema Fitness, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Marino Wellness LLC, Privia Health Group Inc., Sodexo SA, SOL Integrative Wellness Centre, Truworth Wellness, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Virgin Pulse Inc., Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., Wellsource Inc., WellSteps.com LLC, Workplace Options LLC, and Quest Diagnostics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global corporate wellness market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global corporate wellness market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Health assessments and screenings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Health assessments and screenings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Health assessments and screenings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nutrition and fitness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Nutrition and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Nutrition and fitness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Stress management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Stress management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Stress management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Stress management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Stress management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Smoking cessation and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Smoking cessation and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Smoking cessation and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Smoking cessation and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Smoking cessation and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Large organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Large organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Central Corporate Wellness

Exhibit 119: Central Corporate Wellness - Overview



Exhibit 120: Central Corporate Wellness - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Central Corporate Wellness - Key offerings

12.4 ComPsych Corp.

Exhibit 122: ComPsych Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: ComPsych Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: ComPsych Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Exos Works Inc.

Exhibit 125: Exos Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Exos Works Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Exos Works Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Fit Athletic Club LLC

Exhibit 128: Fit Athletic Club LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: Fit Athletic Club LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Fit Athletic Club LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 131: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 132: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news



Exhibit 134: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

12.8 Marino Wellness LLC

Exhibit 136: Marino Wellness LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Marino Wellness LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Marino Wellness LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Privia Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 139: Privia Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Privia Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Privia Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 142: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Sodexo SA

Exhibit 146: Sodexo SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sodexo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Sodexo SA - Key news



Exhibit 149: Sodexo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Sodexo SA - Segment focus

12.12 SOL Integrative Wellness Centre

Integrative Wellness Centre Exhibit 151: SOL Integrative Wellness Centre - Overview



Exhibit 152: SOL Integrative Wellness Centre - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: SOL Integrative Wellness Centre - Key offerings

12.13 Truworth Wellness

Exhibit 154: Truworth Wellness - Overview



Exhibit 155: Truworth Wellness - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Truworth Wellness - Key offerings

12.14 Virgin Pulse Inc.

Exhibit 157: Virgin Pulse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Virgin Pulse Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Virgin Pulse Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Vitality Group LLC

Exhibit 160: Vitality Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Vitality Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Vitality Group LLC - Key offerings

12.16 WebMD Health Services Group Inc.

Exhibit 163: WebMD Health Services Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: WebMD Health Services Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: WebMD Health Services Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wellsource Inc.

Exhibit 166: Wellsource Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Wellsource Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Wellsource Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio