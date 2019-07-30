Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Calls for Better Care for Patients in Nursing Homes in Florida and California - People are Getting Sepsis and/or Dying Because of Lack of Staff - Help Wanted Attorneys

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We have the most aggressive private sector initiative to expose Medicare and or Medicaid over-billing or fraud involving nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and or acute care facilities in the nation and a byproduct of our investigations is we are discovering patients are dying at these types of facilities from sepsis, neglect or extreme negligence. You could not make this stuff up. Senior citizens are dying or being sent to an expensive ER with sepsis or broken bones that should have ever happened-because the facility was short staffed.

"If you are a law firm in California and or Florida that specializes in elder abuse or wrongful death-please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and lets-have a chat about your state. We are trying to stop needless sepsis or septic infections and we are trying to stop wrongful deaths in our nation's nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and or acute care centers-and we will start with bigger metro areas in Florida and California.

"As it sits right now the family of the people who we are trying to help do not know the truth of how their loved one died." https://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center needs to advise the interested law firms-their services are not free and they are not a law firm charity. If the group has to spend the time and money identifying Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses or Certified Nursing Assistants in Florida or California who witnessed a specific wrongful death or serious patient mistreatment-they will need to get paid for their time-and they need to be able pay the healthcare provider to put together the facts. If a law firm might be interested in this type of information-they are welcome to call the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466. https://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Special Note to the Family Members of People in Nursing Homes, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Acute Care Facilities or Rehab Centers Nationwide from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: "The staff and management of nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities take better care of the patients who have family members who visit often. If you have a Mom, Dad, Aunt, Uncle or loved one in a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, acute care center or rehab center please visit them often or have a friend stop by to see how they are doing-often. The worst horror stories we most often hear about involve patients who receive no family visits." https://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

