Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Manager at a National Bank or Home Builder to Call If Their Employer Is Gouging Consumers or Lying About Profitability to Inflate the Stock Price

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you are a manager for a publicly traded bank, mortgage lending company or a home builder offering mortgage or title insurance and you can prove your employer is gouging consumers with illegal fees and or up-charges that would degrade investor confidence in the company please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's have a conversation about the SEC whistleblower program.

"Aside from a whistleblower reward that might produce a multi-million-dollar compensation payout-you may be allowed to remain anonymous. We'd call the SEC whistleblower reward program a first-class winner and we are urging an insider to call us anytime if your company is lying to shareholders about its true profitability and or liability issues." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The types of mortgage, banking or home builder insiders the Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to hear from include:

A publicly traded home builder that is lying to their home buyers about mortgage fees, and or the buyer receiving the 'best possible interest rates' or title insurance costs or related fees.

A publicly traded bank that is gouging bank mortgage borrowers on interest rates, mortgage fees, and associated products such as title insurance where the bank is receiving an illegal kickback.

A publicly traded home builder that is providing home buyers with bonus features in a new home if the consumer will use the builder's overpriced mortgage product that generates income-that some courts might call unjust enrichment.

A national title insurance company that is paying bribes or kickbacks to various real estate brokers so their clients will be forced to use an overpriced title insurance policy.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you work as a manager or a bank, mortgage lender or a regional or national home builder that is gouging consumers with ridiculous or illegal fees, please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and let's have a confidential chat about the SEC whistleblower program. This program is all about keeping publicly traded companies honest with their shareholders. Please don't sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the SEC first if have information about your company lying to their shareholders about profits or liabilities. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking the feds will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a publicly traded company to come clean about cheating their customers, or about creative accounting. Call us first at 866-714-6466 and if we think you have enough information we will help you get to some of the nation's top whistleblower attorneys."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state that can prove a publicly traded company is lying to shareholders to inflate the company's stock price. These types of people could live or be based in any state including California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, Nebraska, Arizona, Utah. Nevada or Washington.

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential securities fraud whistleblower package their information provided the information is sufficient they will provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

For information about a recent SEC whistleblower reward please refer to a July 2017 Securities and Exchange Commission press release on this topic: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-134.

