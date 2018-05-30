Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Physical Therapist, RN or Hospice Care Worker to Call About Significant Rewards If Their Employer Is Gouging Medicare for Unauthorized Work or Procedure Billings

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging a physical therapist, a hospice care provider or a RN at a nursing home to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof their employer is gouging Medicare or Medicaid for unwarranted procedures or for medical procedures that should have never happened. Recently seven whistleblowers split $9,600,000 for this exact type of information. In this instance litigation on the part of the whistleblowers led to a higher than usual settlement amount."

"In a perfect world we would like to keep the number of whistleblowers to a smaller group-preferably no more than two or three tops. If we can prove a million dollars in Medicare overbilling typically a whistleblower will walk away with about $100,000, and an additional $100,000 for each additional million. This is net amount after attorney fees as we would like to discuss anytime." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

In June 2017 the Justice Department announced a healthcare company would pay a fine of $53,639,288.04, for allegedly billing the government for medically unnecessary therapy and hospice services, and grossly substandard nursing. As mentioned seven whistleblowers will receive a combined $9.67 million for their information.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially focused on the following types of healthcare workers getting rewarded for their information if they can prove the following:

A physical therapist who can prove their employer is billing Medicare for 1000's of hours of physical therapy that was not authorized by a medical doctor or unnecessary physical therapy.

A nursing home manager or nurse who can prove that each month their nursing home employer is billing Medicare-Medicaid as if the nursing home is fully staffed when in reality-they are grossly understaffed-also called short-staffed.

An employee of a hospice company who can prove their employer is signing up and getting payments From Medicare-Medicaid for end of life care for homeless people or drug addicts who are not dying.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you are a healthcare worker and you have this type of information related to significant Medicare-Medicaid overbilling please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let's discuss the reward potential. Please do not sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company or individual to clean about overbilling Medicare. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it's sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information for a reward."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Wheeling, Memphis, Montgomery, New Orleans, Saint Louis, Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, Fargo, Omaha, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Seattle, or any other city in the nation. http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution please refer to a June 2017 Department of Justice press release regarding this whistleblower reward: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/genesis-healthcare-inc-agrees-pay-federal-government-536-million-resolve-false-claims-act.

