Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Company Providing Services to a Federal Agency to Call About Rewards If Their Employer Is Billing for Services Never Rendered or Wanted

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "Blowing the whistle on a company overbilling the federal government can be a lucrative enterprise. In a recent example a whistleblower received a $1,645,600 payday because she stepped forward and blew the whistle on a company overbilling Medicare. If you work for any type of company that is grossly overbilling the federal government, please call us at 866-714-6466 and let us explain to you how this whistleblower program works. If you possess this type of information stepping forward could be worth your time." http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Government Fraud

On April 12th, 2018 the Justice Department announced a Florida-based respiratory equipment supplier agreed to pay $9.68 million for knowingly submitting false claims for portable oxygen contents to Medicare. As part of the settlement the company admitted that it knowingly billed portable oxygen contents to Medicare for beneficiaries who did not use or require them. The Company further admitted to billing Medicare regardless of whether such contents were delivered. In this instance the whistleblower received $1,645,600.

In addition to a whistleblower who has information about any kind of healthcare company significantly overbilling Medicare or Medicaid the Corporate Whistleblower Center is very interested in talking to a potential whistleblower who has information about the following:

A contractor/company overbilling the Department of Defense for services never rendered or overbilled for a defective product including weapons systems, food services, logistics, transportation or security services or training.

A road builder billing the US Department of Transportation or a poorly engineered highway, overbilling for labor, billing the DOT for extremely costly mistakes that were the contractors fault.

An environmental or engineering company gouging the EPA for shoddy work on a Superfund site or overbilling for thousands of hours never worked by employees.

A food distributor that is providing substandard food for federally school lunch programs, military bases or federal prisons.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you know something about a company fleecing the federal government out of millions of dollars say something. If an investment banker wanted to turn blowing the whistle on companies overbilling the federal government for rewards they probably would have a company with revenues equal to that of some Fortune 500 companies. If you have information about your employer grossly overbilling the federal government on a contract, please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's discuss the reward potential. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you want to become a whistleblower: The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a government contractor or individual to come clean about overbilling the federal government out of millions of dollars, or by failing to abide by the terms of contract with the federal government. Please call us first and let's see what the information might be worth."

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they will assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution about a recent whistleblower reward please review the April 12th, 2018 Department of Justice press release regarding this matter: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/rotech-agrees-pay-968-million-settle-false-claims-act-liability-related-improper-billing.

Contact:

Thomas Martin

866-714-6466

194046@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-whistleblower-center-now-urges-an-employee-of-a-company-providing-services-to-a-federal-agency-to-call-about-rewards-if-their-employer-is-billing-for-services-never-rendered-or-wanted-300645223.html

SOURCE Corporate Whistleblower Center

Related Links

http://corporatewhistleblowercenter.com

