Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of an Ambulance Company Anywhere in the USA to Call Them About Rewards if Their Employer is Overbilling Medicare for Unnecessary Medical Services

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging an employee of an ambulance company anywhere in the United States to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is on a very regular basis gouging Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE for medically unnecessary rides in an ambulance. The government recently settled with an ambulance company for $9 million dollars for their alleged involvement in a scheme exactly like this. Unfortunately, there was no whistleblower. Had there been one he or she would now be a millionaire. If you have proof of an ambulance company being extremely aggressive with billing Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE for medically unnecessary rides in an ambulance rides please give us a call." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Ambulance Company Medicare Fraud

In March 2018 an ambulance company agreed to pay a $9 million dollar fine. In this instance the government alleged the ambulance company submitted false or fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE for ambulance transports that were not medically necessary, that did not qualify as Specialty Care Transports, and that were billed improperly to the federal health care programs. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/ambulance-company-pay-9-million-settle-false-claims-act-allegations.

Aside from unnecessary rides in an ambulance with Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE picking up the bar tab the Corporate Whistleblower Center is also very interested in hearing from the following types of healthcare whistleblowers:

A hospital manager who can prove a hospital is routinely admitting patients for unnecessary medical treatments--just so they can gouge the government with a big bill.

An imaging center employee with proof their employer is forcing patients to undergo medically unnecessary CT scans, MRIs, or x-rays so they can gouge the government with a huge bill. AKA-"After we give grandma the CT scan let's get her a MRI to confirm there is nothing wrong and then bill Medicare."

A dialysis center employee with proof their employer is gouging the government for medically unnecessary treatments.

A rehab center employee that has proof their employer is grossly overbilling the government for therapy sessions that were not medically necessary. AKA-"Let's give grandma a back rub all day long-even though it is medically unnecessary."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We don't mean to joke about something as serious as Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE overbilling but it is so common and frequently over the top it is hard not to shake your head in disbelief. We are incredibly serious about healthcare workers with proof of substantia Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE fraud getting rewarded for their information as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. Why sit on a potentially huge winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company or individual to come clean stark on anti-kickback laws or overbilling Medicare. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it's sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

