WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are by far the nation's best branded source for construction companies or contractors falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned business that gain an unfair advantage on bidding for local, state and federal public works or transportation projects. These fraudulent enterprises cost legitimate minority owned or woman owned contractors billions of dollars a year. In many instances the 'woman' owned construction business is 'woman' owned in name only. The woman's husband or boyfriend runs the business, does the bidding for new work, and runs or manages their job sites.

"The whistleblower rewards for exposing contractors or construction companies falsely claiming to be minority or woman owned can be significant.

"We are looking for an established construction business to financially participate and partner with us to expose this nonsense. We have a unique way of recruiting employees who work for construction companies or contractors falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned business. These insiders make it easy for us to prove a construction company or public works company is rigging the bidding system for local, state or federal jobs by falsely claiming to be a minority or woman owned business.

"If you are a successful contractor or owner of a construction company in Florida, Texas, California, New York, California or a few other states and you are passionate about making certain the bidding process for local, state or federal public works or highway projects is fair--please give us a call at 866-714-6466 so that we can discuss what will be involved in participation in our initiative. This project is all about making money and highlighting wrongdoing." https://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center has the most aggressive private sector whistleblower initiative in the United States. About two years they focused on nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and acute gouging Medicare or Medicaid by billing for hours never worked by staff. This initiative has had extraordinary results. Because contractors falsely claiming to be minority or woman owned contractors or construction companies is so easy to prove the group is now moving into this area in a few targeted states as well.

For more information a contractor or construction company owner is invited to call the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 800-714-0303. https://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Samples of some recent Department of Justice False Claim Act Settlements involving companies claiming to be minority/ woman owned business:

Jacksonville - $500,000 : https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/pr/jacksonville-contractor-agrees-pay-500000-settle-false-claims-act-liability.

- : https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/pr/jacksonville-contractor-agrees-pay-500000-settle-false-claims-act-liability. Utah : $1,000,000+: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ut/pr/utah-construction-contractors-reach-civil-settlement-false-claims-act-case

: $1,000,000+: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ut/pr/utah-construction-contractors-reach-civil-settlement-false-claims-act-case Virginia : $16 million : https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/defense-contractor-ads-inc-agrees-pay-16-million-settle-false-claims-act-allegations.

: : https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/defense-contractor-ads-inc-agrees-pay-16-million-settle-false-claims-act-allegations. California : $1.9 million : https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/california-based-masonry-companies-pay-nearly-19-million-settle-claims-misrepresenting

