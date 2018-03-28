Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Executive at a Publicly Traded Company to Call Them About Rewards If They Have Proof Their CEO Is Hiding Negative Information to Protect the Stock Price

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging an executive at any type of publicly traded company to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they possess proof their CEO and or CFO are willfully withholding negative or extremely damaging information from their shareholders to protect the stock value of the company.

Shareholder Fraud Corporate Whistleblower Center

The government via the SEC whistleblower reward program can in many instances provide whistleblowers who possess proof of withholding the truth from shareholders extremely significant rewards and it might be possible for the whistleblower to remain anonymous for revealing the information.

http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging a corporate executive with proof the executive team of a publicly traded company is lying to their shareholders about negative results or information to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof of the following:

A Defense Contractor that is lying to the government about the performance of their product, they are over billing the government, or they are paying off foreign officials to sell their product or products.

A bank or financial institution is gouging their customers with ridiculous fees as a way to artificially prop up profits.

A pharmaceutical company is intentionally not going public about the fact their drug product is killing people or the drug has severe undisclosed side effects.

An energy company lying about pollution or environmental damage that was caused by their operations.

An auto or truck maker's executive team that is intentionally withholding information about defective or dangerous automobiles or trucks.

Data breaches by a company that puts US consumer's credit scores, Social Security numbers and date of births in the hands of hackers.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "These are just a few types of examples where the executive team of a publicly traded company could be lying to shareholders about huge liabilities and if you have this type of information and it is not public knowledge please call us at 866-714-6466. You could make millions off this type of information. Why sit on a potentially winning Super Lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the SEC first if have information about a publicly traded company CEO or CFO lying to their shareholders. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go directly to the SEC or government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a corporation to come clean about lying to their shareholders. Call us first at 866-714-6466 and if we think you have enough information we will help you get to some of the nation's top whistleblower attorneys."

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential securities fraud whistleblower package their information provided the information is sufficient they will provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

Special Note: "If you add up all the potential revenue that could be obtained by exposing companies for overcharging the federal government along with SEC securities fraud rewards the organized effort could be a Fortune 500 Company." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution please refer to the July 2017 Securities and Exchange Commission press release about a whistleblower reward: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-134.

Contact:

Thomas Martin

866-714-6466

190078@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-whistleblower-center-now-urges-an-executive-at-a-publicly-traded-company-to-call-them-about-rewards-if-they-have-proof-their-ceo-is-hiding-negative-information-to-protect-the-stock-price-300620620.html

SOURCE Corporate Whistleblower Center

Related Links

http://corporatewhistleblower.com

