Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges MDs to Call About Potentially Significant Rewards If They Have Proof a Hospital Is Paying Kickbacks for Referrals - Why Sit on a Winning Lotto Ticket?

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging a medical doctor or healthcare manager to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof a hospital is paying referral fees to physicians in a way to gain for admissions to the hospital - kind of exactly like a commission. Let's as an example say, a hospital is bribing doctors for an admission rather than an outpatient procedure because Medicare pays so much better of admissions as opposed to an outpatient medical treatment. Recently a medical doctor received over $6 million dollars for this type of information.

Stark Violation

"The whistleblower reward in this instance might have been more significant had the hospital not settled the claim prior to court. Blowing the whistle on a healthcare company, a defense contractor, a you name it company that rips off the government could and should be a Fortune 500 company. This one medical doctor cashed in on something we are certain happens in every state as we would like to discuss anytime with a medical doctor, a healthcare manager or any kind of government subcontractor if they would call us at 866-714-6466." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

"If you are a medical doctor, a healthcare manager or any type of employee with proof your employer is bilking the federal government out of at least a million dollars over the last four years - please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let's have a confidential conversation of the reward potential of your information. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company or individual to come clean stark on anti-kickback laws or overbilling Medicare. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it's sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state, including California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, or Alaska. They are especially interested in hearing from medical doctors, hospital employees, medical practice managers or nurses who have information about kickback involving a medical doctor and any type of healthcare provider or company. http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution please refer to the March 2017 Department of Justice press release related to this matter: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/pennsylvania-hospital-and-cardiology-group-agree-pay-2075-million-settle-allegations.

