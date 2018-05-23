Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges Physicians or Healthcare Managers with Proof of Kickbacks or Big Time Schemes to Gouge Medicare to Call About Potentially Million Dollar Whistleblower Rewards

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging medical doctors, nurses or any type of healthcare managers to call them anytime at 866-714-6444 if they possess proof a company is bribing physicians for referrals or admissions and or if a healthcare company is overbilling Medicare or Medicaid in a significant way. The rewards for this type of information can frequently top a million dollars. Recently a whistleblower received $1,725,00 for stepping forward with information about a healthcare company bribing physicians for referrals. While blowing the whistle may not be always easy, the rewards can be substantial, as the group would like to discuss anytime. http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

Medicare Fraud

On March 29th, 2018, the Department of Justice announced an $11.5-million-dollar settlement with a radiation therapy company that operates radiation therapy centers throughout the United States. Allegedly, the company knowingly submitted claims to the Medicare program that violated the Anti‑Kickback Statute. In this instance the company was sharing profits with physicians who referred patients to their radiation therapy centers.

This resolves allegations that radiation therapy company violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act by targeting physicians that referred patients to its cancer treatment centers, and then paid those physicians a share of its profits.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are encouraging medical doctors, registered nurses, medical group practice managers or healthcare managers to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof of major schemes to gouge Medicare and or referral kickback schemes to entice physicians to over prescribe or unnecessarily admit patients. The rewards for this type of information can frequently be in the millions of dollars. Some of the easiest types of significant whistleblower rewards involve the following types of activities:

"A hospital admitting patients when they should have been treated on an outpatient basis.

"A drug or medical device company classifying a medical doctor as a 'consultant' with differing reward potential based on how many drug prescriptions or medical devices they sell.

"A nursing home or skilled nursing facility that is constantly short staffed and unable to care for their- patients-yet they aggressively bill Medicare or Medicaid as if they are fully staffed.

"A hospice company paying commissions to sales people for signing up homeless people or drug addicts-even though the person is not dying.

"A hospital or outpatient facility Medicare or Medicaid billing coder who is constantly being told to bill the government for more expensive medical treatments even though a less expensive medical treatment was done.

"If you have proof of these types of practices, please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's explore the potential of your whistleblower reward. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without every knowing what it might have been worth?"

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is warning potential whistleblowers to never go to the government first about substantial Medicare or Medicaid overbilling and never go to the news media because public disclosure of whistleblower's information could eliminate the possibility of a reward. http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution to the March 2018 Department of Justice whistleblower reward, please refer to their press release on this topic. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/radiation-therapy-company-agrees-pay-115-million-settle-allegations-false-claims-and

