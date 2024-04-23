Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Healthcare Manager with Proof of Significant PPP Loan Fraud On the Part of their Employer-Competitor to Call About What Might Be Significant Rewards-The Worst Instances of Bilking the US Government Ever

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We have by far the most robust initiative in the nation related to extremely short-staffed long-term care facilities billing Medicare-Medicaid as if they were fully staffed. In August of 2023 we obtained access to the database for all companies-individuals that received Paycheck Protection Program Loans-PPP loans---and we were horrified. Many of the same long term care companies we were looking at for Medicare-Medicaid overbilling fraud also received a PPP loan from the government. It gets worse.

"In many instances the PPP "Loan" money went right into the owner's pockets-not to assist in covering payroll costs during COVID. If you are a manager-or administrator for an any type of healthcare company that was untruthful in obtaining a PPP loan, please give us a call at 866-714-6466-especially if the PPP loan was around or over a million dollars. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information might be significant.

"What we have also discovered is it was not just nursing homes or long-term care facilities companies that in many instances lied their way into getting a huge PPP loan. Sadly, as it turns out it was also healthcare staffing agencies, hospitals, dialysis centers, medical practice groups---you name it in healthcare--many received a PPP loan-and the money was not necessary. Necessary was the word required for obtaining a PPP loan from the government. If any of this sounds like a company, you work-worked for please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and we will discuss how the whistleblower compensation process works." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center has also discovered that in some instances the PPP loan amounts for healthcare companies were way more than a million dollars. They have discovered long term care companies that received a million-dollar PPP loan for each of their locations. In one instance combined the loan amounts were well over $20,000,000.

The PPP loan program was set up by the US Congress to help struggling businesses during COVID and this program was administered by the Small Business Administration. If the borrower filled out the paperwork properly---almost all of these 'loans' were forgiven-even if the owner was untruthful. In total the PPP loans were nearly a trillion dollars—taxpayer dollars.

While the Corporate Whistleblower Center is not interested in smaller PPP loan amounts under $100,000-however, they are very interested in more significant PPP loans that went into a business owner's pocket rather than to subsidize payroll-for companies struggling during COVID. The group considers PPP loan fraud to be the biggest instance of companies bilking the federal government ever.

Special Note- "We also think that banks that brokered these PPP loans to the SBA had to have known if there was fraud involved with their borrower-especially if the bank bothered to do any due diligence at all. We think that banks that promoted fraudulent PPP loans should be on the hook too. The damage to the US taxpayer will be way north of $100,000,000,000+++."

For more information about possible whistleblower rewards, a healthcare manager or insider with proof is welcome to call the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 for a strictly confidential conversation. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

