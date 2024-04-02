Corporater unveils Business Process Management for enhanced GRC and Performance Management (GPRC)

STAVANGER, Norway, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporater, a global leader in software solutions for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) along with Performance Management (jointly addressed as GPRC), is proud to announce the launch of a new Business Process Management Engine. This powerful addition, introduced first in the Nordic market, is now available in its second version globally.

Amid market volatility and evolving regulations, GRC complexity is rising. The emerging regulatory requirements for ESG, Cybersecurity, and DORA/operational resilience challenge existing digital implementations of GRC programs. The emphasis on governance, accountability, audit, and resilience sets the stage for Business Process Management (BPM) as a foundational and vital tool for a successful digital transformation of an organization's GRC program.

As an integral part of the Corporater platform, the Business Process Management Engine complements the rich toolbox of existing features that enable enterprises to implement a comprehensive, easy-to-use, enterprise-wide GRC program. It adds to the list of leading-edge Corporater GRC platform capabilities such as Risk Quantification, Monte Carlo Simulations, a flexible Forms & Survey engine, risk aggregation, and AI assistance.

Corporater's new Business Process Management Engine offers end-to-end design to execution of auditable, measurable business processes to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, increase operational efficiency, align with organizational objectives, and support AI-powered integration with relevant GRC and Performance Management data. This further contributes to overall organizational agility, resilience, and increased business performance.

"With the enhanced Business Process Management Engine, Corporater continues to set the standard for integrated enterprise GRC and Performance Management solutions," said Owe Lie-Bjelland, GPRC Director at Corporater. "We aim to empower organizations to not only manage risks and compliance effectively across the enterprise but also enhance overall business performance through a business-integrated GRC program."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Corporater

Email: [[email protected]]

About Corporater:

Corporater is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions for Governance, Performance, Risk, and Compliance (GPRC) management. With more than 20 years of experience, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Corporater empowers medium and large organizations to achieve their objectives for effective GRC and Performance programs. Whether traditional GRC challenges such as enterprise risk, internal control system, IT risk, incident management, and Internal Audit or emerging challenges such as ESG or operational resilience, Corporater can deliver an integrated system on one platform. Visit corporater.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Corporater