CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company

"CorpU has been a game-changing partner as we continue our journey to transform our global supply chain," said Daniela Vonghia, Vice President, Americas Supply Chain Business Solutions at Campbell Soup Company. "The self-paced, multi-modal learning experience engaged employees across all generations, roles, and locations. With CorpU's collaborative, team-based approach, we can measure individual learning outcomes in terms of how much participants understood, and how likely they are to take action based on what they learned."

On the front end, CorpU is used to foster cross-functional collaboration and learning best practices direct from faculty at Smeal College, the nation's #1 ranked supply chain school. On the back end, CorpU employs machine learning and natural language processing to surface a dashboard of analytics to inform strategy development and execution.

Armed with real-time data, Campbell supply chain leaders identified their "network champions" --- who tapped colleagues across silos, and their "network disruptors" --- whose weak understanding of tasks compromised productivity. Designed to help executives anticipate challenges and make decisions, CorpU Analytics also allows business leaders to assess and iterate strategy if their workforce is struggling to execute it.

"Industry trends are increasingly driven by consumers, such that brands and retailers must use technology to optimize supply chains to satisfy many needs simultaneously," said Alan Todd, Chief Executive Officer of CorpU. "Campbell is arming its employees with software that fosters smart collaboration, and data that gives leaders an inside view into organizational efficiency."

About CorpU

CorpU is a leadership development platform that delivers workforce analytics and access to world-class experts at Harvard and MIT to global companies like Coca-Cola and Staples. Over four million professionals worldwide rely on our technology to unlock the collective genius of teams, solve complex challenges, implement new strategies, and drive quantifiable business results.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what's important today. Led by our iconic Campbell's brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Pacific Foods, Snyder's of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE Chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret, Emerald, Late July and other brand names. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

