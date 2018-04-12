Corpus Christi, Texas, to See $2.4 Billion in Project Kickoffs, Completions in First-Half 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Corpus Christi, Texas, is expected to see more than $2.4 billion in industrial project starts and completions in the first half of this year. The Oil & Gas Production Industry, with $900 million in projects, leads in terms of project value, followed by the Terminals Industry, with $450 million.

