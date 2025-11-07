Corra Group Explores AI Innovations and Industry Trends at PBSA Annual Conference

News provided by

Corra Group

Nov 07, 2025, 07:00 ET

Corra Group Engages with Industry Leaders to Explore AI-Driven Solutions That Enhance the Client and Candidate Experience

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corra Group, an experienced employment background screening firm, joined industry leaders and vendors at the 2025 Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Annual Conference, held October 26–28 in Anaheim, CA. The conference gathered industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovative vendors to discuss emerging trends, technological advancements, and regulatory changes shaping the future of background screening.

Continue Reading
The 2025 PBSA Annual Conference in Anaheim, CA brought together thought leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of background screening, AI integration, and client experience enhancement.
The 2025 PBSA Annual Conference in Anaheim, CA brought together thought leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of background screening, AI integration, and client experience enhancement.

This year, the background screening industry is seeing rapid change. Key themes included the integration of AI into screening processes, increased regulatory oversight, and new strategies to improve the experience for both employers and candidates. Sessions explored how AI can accelerate processes while maintaining human oversight, ensuring that decisions remain fair, compliant, and human-centered.

"Attending PBSA allows us to stay ahead of industry trends and explore innovative solutions that directly benefit our clients and candidates," said Nick Gustavson, Co-Founder and President of Corra Group. "At Corra Group, combining AI technology with human expertise and oversight is non-negotiable. We are committed to delivering background screening that is not only faster but more supportive for the people involved."

Corra Group's presence at PBSA also provided an opportunity to connect with thought leaders shaping the future of employment screening and share best practices. In leading these discussions, Corra Group continues to refine its approach to service, helping clients receive streamlined, compliant, and reliable solutions while candidates experience a smoother and more transparent screening process.

"Our focus has always been on improving the overall experience, and the insights we gained at PBSA reinforce this commitment," added Gustavson.

Corra Group offers a number of background check services including Criminal Checks, Sex Offender Registry Search, Drug Testing & Alcohol ScreeningMotor Vehicle RecordsSocial Media Background Screening, and Employment Verification.

About Corra Group
Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com.

SOURCE Corra Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Corra Group Advances Background Screening with AI to Improve Accuracy, Build Trust, and Elevate the Customer Experience

Corra Group Advances Background Screening with AI to Improve Accuracy, Build Trust, and Elevate the Customer Experience

Last week at Dreamforce 2025, Agentic AI — autonomous, proactive systems that act independently — captured industry attention across sectors,...
Corra Group Sees Rising Demand from Global Investors for Due Diligence Investigations

Corra Group Sees Rising Demand from Global Investors for Due Diligence Investigations

In an era where one executive hire, business partner, or vendor decision can significantly impact reputation and financial stability, Corra Group has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics