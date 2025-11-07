Corra Group Explores AI Innovations and Industry Trends at PBSA Annual Conference

Corra Group Engages with Industry Leaders to Explore AI-Driven Solutions That Enhance the Client and Candidate Experience

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corra Group, an experienced employment background screening firm, joined industry leaders and vendors at the 2025 Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Annual Conference, held October 26–28 in Anaheim, CA. The conference gathered industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovative vendors to discuss emerging trends, technological advancements, and regulatory changes shaping the future of background screening.

This year, the background screening industry is seeing rapid change. Key themes included the integration of AI into screening processes, increased regulatory oversight, and new strategies to improve the experience for both employers and candidates. Sessions explored how AI can accelerate processes while maintaining human oversight, ensuring that decisions remain fair, compliant, and human-centered.

"Attending PBSA allows us to stay ahead of industry trends and explore innovative solutions that directly benefit our clients and candidates," said Nick Gustavson, Co-Founder and President of Corra Group. "At Corra Group, combining AI technology with human expertise and oversight is non-negotiable. We are committed to delivering background screening that is not only faster but more supportive for the people involved."

Corra Group's presence at PBSA also provided an opportunity to connect with thought leaders shaping the future of employment screening and share best practices. In leading these discussions, Corra Group continues to refine its approach to service, helping clients receive streamlined, compliant, and reliable solutions while candidates experience a smoother and more transparent screening process.

"Our focus has always been on improving the overall experience, and the insights we gained at PBSA reinforce this commitment," added Gustavson.

Corra Group offers a number of background check services including Criminal Checks, Sex Offender Registry Search, Drug Testing & Alcohol Screening, Motor Vehicle Records, Social Media Background Screening, and Employment Verification.

About Corra Group

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com.

