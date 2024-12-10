CorrActions Supports Euro NCAP's Push for Alcohol Detection Systems As a Crucial Step for Safer Roads Worldwide

The new 2026 NCAP safety protocol reinforces the importance of passive alcohol intoxication detection systems, aligning with CorrActions' innovative approach to driver monitoring.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CorrActions , a pioneer of in-cabin cognitive NeuroMonitoring with a mission to improve driver safety and save lives, is announcing its support for Euro NCAP's recently released 2026 safe driving driver engagement protocol for systems capable of detecting impairment unrelated to fatigue, such as that resulting from alcohol use. The protocol represents a critical advancement in road safety.

The Critical Need for Alcohol Detection on Europe's Roads

Alcohol-related driving crashes present a significant challenge in Europe, accounting for 5,000 fatalities in 2023 — about 25 percent of all road traffic deaths. In response to these alarming figures, the EU has set its "Vision Zero" goal to eliminate road fatalities by 2050. To achieve this, the adoption of advanced detection and prevention technologies is imperative.

Euro NCAP's Vision for Safer Roads

Euro NCAP, the European New Car Assessment Programme, sets high safety benchmarks for the automotive industry. Its 2026 protocol introduces a new scoring model, allocating 25 safety points to driver monitoring, with up to 2 points for detecting non-fatigue impairments, such as alcohol, without relying on intrusive interlock devices. For assisted driving vehicles, these 2 points represent up to 16 percent of driver monitoring compliance requirements.

CorrActions is Closing the Driver Intoxication Detection Gap

CorrActions' NeuroMonitor solution addresses several critical, unmet needs in driver intoxication detection, using unique patented technology that analyzes brain activity through muscle micro-motions that are picked up by existing in-cabin sensors such as the steering wheel. It is a software-only, AI-based solution that detects the full range of blood alcohol content (BAC) levels with close to zero false alerts — well before physical symptoms appear and passively, i.e. without requiring any active participation from the driver. It significantly outperforms and avoids inherent limitations of camera-based solutions, reducing detection time significantly, and operating in 100 percent of the time. Unlike breathalyzers or touch based sensors, it monitors cognitive decline in real time, and it cannot be bypassed. This eliminates the need for OEMs to add additional hardware in order to meet the new protocol requirements, as it operates seamlessly on any processor in any vehicle.

"Our solution provides OEMs the ability to confidently meet and surpass Euro NCAP's 2026 safety ratings," said Ilan Reingold, CEO of CorrActions. "By acting now, manufacturers can ensure their vehicles are prepared for the recently released Euro NCAP safety ratings and support a safer driving environment for everyone on the road."

NHTSA and U.S. Legislation on Alcohol Detection

In the United States, NHTSA is advancing similar efforts under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which mandates that all new vehicles be equipped with alcohol detection systems by 2026. NHTSA's recent Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, issued in January 2024, further underscores the growing international focus on non-invasive technologies to advance driver safety measures and combat impaired driving.

In addition to NHTSA, the effort to advance impaired-driving detection systems is backed by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, among other safety organizations.

About CorrActions

CorrActions is revolutionizing how vehicles monitor and understand drivers' and passengers' cognitive states with its pioneering in-cabin NeuroMonitoring platform. Analyzing brain activity through muscle micro-motions reflected by existing vehicle sensors, the platform provides deep understanding of the driver, enabling vehicles to act accordingly and deliver a smarter, more secure driving experience.

Supported by industry leaders including Volvo, Goodyear, and Blackberry, CorrActions is actively engaged with standardization and regulation bodies like Euro NCAP in Europe and NHTSA in the United States, to shape the future of road safety and save lives.

