CorralData Launches AskCorral Agent to Act on Healthcare Data, Not Just Analyze It; Pfizer, Shore Capital, and Skytale Group to Join SXSW Discussion

Now available across 80+ healthcare organizations and 200+ destinations, AskCorral Agent eliminates 60,000+ hours of monthly work and marks a new era of AI in healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorralData today announced the general availability of AskCorral Agent, a fully agentic AI platform purpose-built for healthcare organizations. Already adopted by 80+ healthcare organizations and eliminating more than 60,000 hours of manual analytics work per month, AskCorral Agent moves beyond analytics to autonomous operational action. The company also announced integrations across more than 200 destinations, enabling AskCorral Agent to act directly within EMR systems, practice management platforms, and marketing tools. These announcements come as CorralData hosts a panel discussion at SXSW 2026 with healthcare leaders from Pfizer, Shore Capital Partners, and Skytale Group.

A New Kind of AI for Healthcare

Healthcare generates 30% of the world's data. Industry analysts estimate that 97% of it goes unused. For most organizations, the problem is not access to data. It is the gap between insight and execution — the layers of manual work that sit between data and the decisions it should be driving.

AskCorral Agent was built to close that gap. Unlike traditional BI tools that surface insights and wait for a human to act, AskCorral Agent identifies scheduling inefficiencies, surfaces patient outreach priorities, and flags margin anomalies across multi-location practices in real time. By connecting directly to more than 200 destinations across EMR systems, practice management platforms, and marketing tools, it can act on what it finds within the same workflow — marking the end of read-only AI.

"The conversation in healthcare has been about getting the right insight to the right person. That's still important, but it's the floor, not the ceiling," said Alex Lirtsman, CEO of CorralData. "The organizations that win aren't just moving faster on decisions, they're eliminating the decision entirely for the things that don't need a human in the loop."

Industry Leaders to Examine AI's Role in Healthcare Decision-Making at SXSW

To coincide with the launch, CorralData is hosting a panel discussion at SXSW 2026 on March 13 titled "Data Meets AI: The New Healthcare Growth Engine." The session brings together executives from Pfizer, Shore Capital Partners, and Skytale Group to examine why organizations still struggle to act on their data, and what happens when AI systems stop advising and start executing.

Alex Lirtsman, CEO of CorralData, will moderate and frame where the gap between data and action is widest, and where AI is beginning to close it.





will moderate and frame where the gap between data and action is widest, and where AI is beginning to close it. Cozi Namer, Head of Innovation at Pfizer, will bring the enterprise lens, speaking to how data can be vast, but insights can be scarce, and what it means for healthcare when AI can act on data, not just surface it.





will bring the enterprise lens, speaking to how data can be vast, but insights can be scarce, and what it means for healthcare when AI can act on data, not just surface it. Chris Penoyer, Head of Data at Shore Capital Partners, will offer the investor perspective, examining how data infrastructure quality has become a measurable driver of enterprise value and how AI is making enterprise-grade analytics accessible to lower middle market companies.





will offer the investor perspective, examining how data infrastructure quality has become a measurable driver of enterprise value and how AI is making enterprise-grade analytics accessible to lower middle market companies. Annie Robertson Hockey, President of Skytale Group, will contribute the operator and advisory perspective, drawing on her work with growth-stage healthcare brands gaining data visibility for the first time — and will address the harder questions around where human judgment stays in the loop when AI accelerates clinical and operational decisions.

Panel Details

Event: SXSW 2026

Session: Data Meets AI: The New Healthcare Growth Engine

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Time: 10:00-11:00 AM CST

Location: Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX

Format: 45-minute moderated panel + 15-minute audience Q&A

About CorralData

CorralData is an AI-powered data platform built for leading healthcare and consumer brands. The platform connects operational, clinical, marketing, and financial data into a unified environment, enabling teams to move from manual reporting to real-time intelligence and autonomous action. Learn more at corraldata.com.

SOURCE CorralData