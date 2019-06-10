Corralito Restaurant To Open At WestStar Tower

"When we initially saw this project, we knew it was a perfect fit for us to create an amazing downtown steakhouse," said Juan Carlos Orrantia, Owner of Corralito. "The beautiful indoor ambiance, outdoor terrace, and integrated bar will provide a fitting setting for our hand-cut steaks and made-to-order garnishes. We are excited to be part of this beautiful building."

WestStar Tower broke ground in the summer of 2018. When complete in 2020, WestStar Tower, a multi-tenant, multi-level office building, will be the tallest building in El Paso at 313 feet and 6 inches high. The overall project will include approximately 262,000 rentable square feet of true Class-AA space, and 13,000 square feet of ground level office and retail space. The building will offer approximately 850 parking spaces.

The other ground floor tenant committed to the project is a 2,650 square foot WestStar commercial bank.

Project partners include Duda|Paine (building architect), Gensler (interior design), OJB (landscape architect) and Moss (general contractor). Pre-leasing and presales have begun. Will and Adin Brown with Sonny Brown Associates are leading the leasing and sales effort for office and retail users. For more information, visit www.weststartower.com.

ABOUT HUNT

Hunt is comprised of a family of companies in the real estate and infrastructure markets. As a private, family-owned company, Hunt develops, invests, manages and finances assets at all stages to derive and deliver value. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt employs over 1,700 direct employees, and its broader platform (including affiliates) employs over 6,000 additional employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

ABOUT WESTSTAR

WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $1.9 billion. Servicing the El Paso, Las Cruces and northern Mexico area (collectively known as the Borderplex region), it provides businesses and retail consumers local access to a broad array of banking, wealth management, insurance and title services. Additionally, WestStar team members serve on over 100 boards and committees of nonprofit and civic organizations and participate in a wide range of community betterment efforts and philanthropic causes. For more information, visit the WestStar website at www.weststarbank.com .

ABOUT CORRALITO

Corralito Steakhouse has been in operation for 15 years and is currently opening its 6th restaurant. Corralito features hand-cut steaks, garnishes made from scratch and an in-house bakery. Everything Corralito serves is made with passion and perfection. At Corralito you will enjoy excellent service with a unique warm ambiance. For more information, go to www.corralitosteakhouse.com.

ABOUT DUDA|PAINE

Duda|Paine Architects provides a full complement of design, interior design, architectural, planning and master planning services to a diverse array of international corporate, academic, health care and cultural arts clients. The firm's enduring success results from an idea-based design process that engages participants and fosters inspiration to achieve visionary built work. The firm's extensive network of associate architects and expert consultants provides highly specialized and innovative design solutions. To date, Duda|Paine Architects has received 45 design, civic and industry awards and been featured in more than one hundred publications and exhibitions. With over five million square feet of completed projects in the United States and internationally, eighty- five percent of the firm's current work comes from repeat clients – a testament to Duda|Paine's process of engagement and focus on client satisfaction. For additional information, visit www.dudapaine.com .

ABOUT GENSLER

Gensler is a global interior design firm grounded in the belief that great design optimizes business performance and human potential. Our 4,700 practitioners, networked across 46 offices, use global perspective and local presence to innovate at every scale. Whether we are refreshing a retailer's brand, planning a new urban district or designing a super tall building, we strive to make the everyday places people occupy more inspiring, more resilient and more impactful. For more information, go to www.gensler.com .

ABOUT OJB

Founded in 1989, OJB Landscape Architecture began with a focus on creating landscapes that provide unique and unforgettable sensory experiences. OJB's recent work has focused on the rejuvenation of American cities through the creation of distinctive public park spaces including ULI Urban Open Space Award winning Klyde Warren Park in Dallas and Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City. Other notable projects include the artfully planted Sunnylands Center and Gardens in Rancho Mirage, CA, Levy Park in Houston and LeBauer Park in Greensboro. In 2016, James Burnett, FASLA, founder of OJB Landscape Architecture, received the ASLA Design Medal and in 2015, OJB received the ASLA Firm Award for its portfolio of work. Learn more at www.ojb.com .

ABOUT MOSS

Moss, a Hunt affiliate, is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the nation's top 75 general contractors. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work. For more information, go to www.mosscm.com.

SOURCE Hunt Companies

Related Links

https://www.huntcompanies.com

