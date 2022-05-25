Corrata announces partnership with Three UK to bring leading cybersecurity solution to UK businesses

Deal with Three UK builds on successful rollout at Three Ireland

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrata, the award winning mobile security solution provider, is delighted to announce a partnership with Three UK to bring Corrata's mobile threat defense solution to Three UK's business customers. Today's launch builds on the successful rollout of Corrata at Three Ireland. Corrata's mobile threat defense solution, which will be sold under the brand Three Mobile Protect, provides organisations with protection against the full range of mobile cyberattacks including sms phishing, malware and Wi-Fi hacks in a simple to deploy, easy to manage solution. This launch is supported by our partner CWSI, a leading European provider of IT Security and compliance solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Snehal Bhudia, Director of Business Propositions & Go To Market at Three UK said: "This is an exciting partnership for Three Business. The Three Mobile Protect service gives our customers state of the art security protection that will help to protect them from dynamic cybercrime without intruding on employee privacy."

According to a recent UK Government survey 39% of businesses and 26% of charities identified an attack or breach in 2021. Given that many attacks go unnoticed the real level of cyber incidents in the UK is likely significantly higher. Phishing attacks in particular are on the rise and now represent 83% of incidents. SMS phishing alone grew 700% in the first six months of 2021. In the light of this, the need to improve cyber security defenses is clear.

Corrata's mobile threat defense solution is a simple to deploy, easy to manage software product which, once installed on an employee's phone, protects against phishing over email, SMS, WhatsApp and other mobile messaging services. It also filters out offensive content, defends against spyware (malicious apps designed to steal business and personal data), and blocks attempts to intercept Wi-Fi.

Colm Healy, CEO, Corrata, commented: "We are delighted that Three UK have launched Corrata's mobile threat defense solution to their business customers. Our experience has shown that mobile operators have the trust and expertise needed to successfully partner with businesses to address their cybersecurity challenges."

Corrata's mobile threat defense solution operates discreetly on an employee's mobile phone or tablet, with no interruption of device performance and without the need to collect privacy sensitive information.

About Corrata

Corrata are global leaders in mobile endpoint security. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, they currently work with leading businesses across Europe and North America to provide complete protection against phishing, malware, man-in-the-middle attacks and data loss on smartphones and tablets. Corrata's mobile threat defense solution operates discreetly on a user's mobile phone or tablet, with no interruption of device performance and without compromising employee privacy or user experience.

About Three UK

Three launched in 2003 as the UK's first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has 9.7 million customers. Our network today covers 99% of the UK population and we carry 28% of the UK's mobile data traffic.

Three launched 5G in August 2019, is the largest holder of spectrum in the UK and has been recognised by Ookla as having the UK's fastest 5G network. It is the only operator able to meet the International Telecoms Union (ITU) 2020 standard of 100MHz of contiguous spectrum for full 5G services.

Three UK is a proud partner of Samaritans, where it will use the strength of its network and technology to connect 1 million people to emotional support.

Three was voted the Best Network for Data at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, as well as Best Network for Roaming by uSwitch, and the Best High Street Retailer at the Mobile Industry Awards.

Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Reading and Glasgow and our 311 retail stores.

SOURCE Corrata