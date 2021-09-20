Correcting Quantum Computing Platforms Study Wins 2021 Advances in Magnetism Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A study on working toward a scalable architecture for quantum computing by using molecular spins for error correction and logical operations won the Advances in Magnetism Award, sponsored by AIP Advances, published by AIP Publishing.

The paper, "Embedded quantum-error correction and controlled-phase gate for molecular spin qubits," was chosen as the winner by a selection committee from papers submitted as part of the 2020 Magnetism and Magnetic Materials Virtual Conference. Alessandro Chiesa, a research associate at the University of Parma, received a cash award and travel stipend to the next in-person Magnetism and Magnetic Materials conference.

Chiesa said he was excited and stunned to receive the award.

"To be honest, I double checked the email address to be sure it was not a joke," he said. "This award is an important acknowledgement for the work I have been carrying on these years and will help me to establish as a researcher and go on with my research activity."

The paper shows magnetic molecules are particularly promising logical units for a forthcoming, scalable quantum computing architecture and can embed quantum error correction and protected two-qubit gates at the single molecule level. Chiesa said he hopes to experimentally test these new platforms soon, based on molecular spins systems, for the physical implementation of a quantum computer.

"The realization of a reliable quantum computing platform could revolutionize computation and make it possible to easily solve some tasks unfeasible for classical devices," Chiesa said. "However, quantum systems are inherently fragile, and we are working to find a platform able to efficiently correct errors. With my group at the University of Parma, we design and study molecular nanomagnets capable to fight quantum errors and be dependable units in a forthcoming quantum computer."

Nearly 180 papers were considered for the award. The publication editors chose seven finalists and a selection committee identified Chiesa as the winner from those seven.

"The methods described in this paper are of interest to an interdisciplinary community surrounding quantum computing," said Zachary Ridgeway, an associate editor at AIP Publishing and a selection committee member. "Developing and implementing techniques, such as error correction, provide a foundation for quantum computing at a larger scale."

To be eligible for the Advances in Magnetism Award, an MMM conference paper must be accepted for publication in AIP Advances. An award selection committee reviews papers nominated by the publication editors who are handling the manuscripts for a current MMM conference. The award is given to the first author of the winning paper.

