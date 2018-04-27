CORRECTION - OBN: OBN Concludes Hugely Successful BioTrinity 2018 Conference

John Harris, CEO of OBN, said: "This year's BioTrinity has proven a huge success once again. We are gratified by the number of senior-level attendees, specialist investors and extremely high calibre panellists, and the continued strong attendance of senior pharma professionals. We continually strive to convene the right audience and deliver a high-quality experience across all aspects of the conference, including the exhibition, partnering and networking sessions as well as the new and improved BioLaunchPad which was very well received by companies and investors alike."

The success of BioTrinity 2018 as Europe's key life sciences investment and biopartnering conference is reflected by:

Over 800 delegates attended from more than 600 companies representing 27 countries from across Europe , Asia , Australasia and North America

, , Australasia and A packed agenda of high-quality panel discussions and keynotes, including speakers such as Jim Al-Khalili , Broadcaster and Quantum Physicist who spoke on quantum biology and 'What science can tell us about our future'

, Broadcaster and Quantum Physicist who spoke on quantum biology and 'What science can tell us about our future' Participation of more than 150 key investors specialising in funding emerging biotechnology and life science companies and over 80 senior pharmaceutical company delegates exploring in-licensing

Over 45 companies seeking funding and collaboration opportunities (comprising Biotech, Medtech and digital healthcare) presented at BioLaunchPad, BioTrinity's refreshed and expanded company showcase platform

More than 2000 scheduled one-to-one partnering meetings took place throughout the conference, complimented by many more ad-hoc meetings

A highly competitive Perfect Pitch competition, won this year by Cambridge Respiratory Innovations' CEO, Jeremy Walsh

BioTrinity 2019, the 13th annual edition, will take place on April 29th-May 1st and will continue to generate unrivalled opportunities for life science companies, investors, and major pharmaceutical players to come together to do deals and establish collaborations through the provision of an optimal networking and partnering vehicle all under one roof.

About OBN - www.obn.org.uk

OBN is the Membership organisation supporting and bringing together the UK's emerging life sciences companies, corporate partners and investors. Our 400 member companies are located across the Golden Triangle and beyond to, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, the North East and Scotland, all benefit from our networking, partnering, purchasing, advising and advocacy activities. OBN is also known for its delivery of BioTrinity (13th edition: 29 April - 1 May 2019), Europe's leading life sciences investment and biopartnering conference taking place in London.

Further information about OBN's tailored networking and partnering events, purchasing consortium, advice, consultancy services and advocacy activities is available on OBN's website www.obn.org.uk

Contacts:

Event enquiries and picture requests:

Jane O'Driscoll, Head of Events, OBN: jane.odriscoll@obn.org.uk



Communications enquiries:

Georgia Fogden-King

Communications Manager, OBN

Georgia.fogden-king@obn.org.uk



SOURCE OBN