CORRECTION: Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2024

Oct 31, 2024, 07:45 ET
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today published its third-quarter results for 2024.
Correction: A revised version of the presentation is enclosed, addressing an error on slide 15 of the original presentation released at 07:00 CET.
The previous slide incorrectly projected a revenue growth for 2024 of "more than 45%" from 2023-levels.
The correct projection, as stated in this morning's press release and webcast presentation, is "more than 40%" from 2023-levels.
Please find the corrected presentation attached.
