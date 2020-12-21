CORRECTION: Aphex BioCleanse Systems Signs European Supply and Private Label Agreement for DermAphex® and SanAphex® Products

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. ( OTCPK: SNST ) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that the Company has signed a supply and private label agreement with Qurexx B.V. ("Qurexx"), in Almere, The Netherlands.

As part of the agreement, and following required European registration processes, Qurexx holds the authority to purchase, market and sell Aphex's DermAphex® Hand Sanitizer and SanAphex® Hard Surface Sanitizer throughout the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Eastern Europe. Qurexx will initiate authority approval for selected EU markets and work with key industry leaders to introduce this innovative product with substance and product approval. Qurexx aims for a significant market share in Europe, while providing a safe and efficient alternative to flammable and irritating disinfectants.

"Our water-based products offer a safer and more environmentally-friendly option to the growing European sanitization market. Qurexx has a strong understanding of the European sanitization landscape and will serve as a key partner to expand and provide access to and education on our products across Europe," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver.

The Company has identified Europe as a key market for expansion as the continent's sanitization market is constantly growing due to higher hygiene requirements. As a result, Europe's hand sanitizer market alone is expected to reach $2.1 billion by the end of 2025. Through this agreement, Aphex will leverage Qurexx's key partnerships and distribution channels to increase accessibility of the Company's water-based sanitization products across Europe.

"We chose to partner with Aphex because we believe in this reliable and safe technology, compared to established products such as alcohols or chlorine. The products offer a clean sanitization option that European consumers have been waiting for and will respond positively to. As we work to bring the Company's products across Europe, we look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership with Aphex," said Dr. Frank Hoefer, Managing Director for Qurexx. "Our target is to establish fill-finish production and technical service in Europe and near our markets. Sustainability for us means to replace 5 ml of flammable alcoholic product with a much smaller volume of water based disinfectant foam. This keeps the hands of consumers healthy and selectively reduces harmful microorganisms. We understand this as innovation for tomorrow."

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

About QUREXX B.V.

Founded in 2020 for marketing innovative and advantageous technical solutions, Qurexx B.V. works on distribution of chemicals and hygiene products from its HQ in Almere, The Netherlands. Partnership with main players in pharmaceutical production and disinfectants makes it a valued partner for introduction of specialties in the field of Personal Care, Life-Sciences, Animal Care, Agrochemicals and Food.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

