CORRECTION: Green Rush Consulting Launches Application Accelerator for Illinois Craft Grower Licensing

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rush Consulting, a premier national cannabis consulting firm, is offering a fully automated Application Accelerator package for Illinois Craft Grower licenses. [CORRECTION: A previous version of this press release incorrectly listed the licensing agency as the IDFPR. Craft grower licenses will be issued by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The information has been corrected below.]

With the application set to be released on January 7, 2020, cannabis entrepreneurs seeking a craft grow license in Illinois must submit their applications as soon as possible—a process that can be timely and costly. Green Rush Consulting is offering customizable Application Accelerator templates to speed up the process for developing a comprehensive license application fully compliant with Illinois marijuana laws.

All sections of the Illinois application, known as "Exhibits," are fully compliant and vetted by Subject Matter Experts with decades of industry experience and more than 100 competitive state license wins. The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released the Craft Grower Organization License Application on Jan. 7, 2020 through its adult-use cannabis program page.

The full Illinois Craft Grower Application Accelerator Bundle is available for a special pre-sale 50% discount. Individual templates for Exhibits such as the Security Plan, Environmental Plan, and Diversity Plan can still be purchased a la carte.

The Application Accelerator was featured at a Dec. 15, 2019 Hackathon in Chicago hosted by Good Tree Capital. The event was developed to help social equity applicants learn how to open a dispensary in Illinois.

"We recently hosted a hackathon for Illinois social equity applicants seeking to complete their dispensary license applications due in just a couple weeks," said Seke Ballard, Founder and CEO of Good Tree Capital. "We couldn't have done it without the help of our partner, Green Rush Consulting. Their dispensary application accelerator was incredibly valuable and essential to getting our dispensary applicants over the finish line!"

