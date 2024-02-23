CORRECTION: Jump.trade launches rental pass NFTs on Aptos blockchain: Gears up for big launch

The partnership between Aptos and Jump.trade is expected to onboard a lot of users into the MCL game and the Web3 ecosystem at large.

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump.trade, the leading gaming NFT ecosystem and the biggest marketplace in Asia, has announced the minting and claiming of rental pass NFTs by more than 600K users, including its existing users and first-timers. The Rental pass NFT will augment the gaming experience of its game, Meta Cricket League, and the passes will become the primary way for gamers to rent game NFTs.

Jump.trade and Aptos

The game runs on Aptos, one of the leading blockchains in terms of security and cost efficiency. The synergy that Jump.trade has established with Aptos is one of the biggest milestones in its quest to create a holistic and interoperable gaming ecosystem. The fact that Aptos was chosen by Jump.trade to handle the world's first cricket metaverse game is a sign of the efficiency of the blockchain that coincides with the philosophy of Jump.trade which is to make NFTs available and accessible to everyone.

The MCL game has an incredibly large user base and also holds the record for being one of the fastest NFT drop sales, selling over 50,000 NFTs in less than 10 minutes right on the day of the drop. The MCL also pioneered a lot of interesting concepts including but not limited to yield NFT, gaming assets with crypto proof of reserves, and augmented gaming experiences with added strike power in cricket bats and balls.

The partnership between Aptos and Jump.trade is expected to onboard a lot of users into the MCL game and the Web3 ecosystem at large. Renting, by default, has the credentials to bring in users into Web3 games without the burden of ownership. It also provides people who own NFTs with an added revenue opportunity.

Speaking about this collaboration, Ramkumar Subramaniam, the CEO of Jump.trade said "We've always aspired to create meaningful partnerships in this competitive Web3 world, and we found Aptos to be aligned in our mission. Our partnership is going to be meaningful, impactful, relevant and we can't wait to get started."

"The impact of this partnership has already been epic. Jump.trade has brought 150K players into the Aptos ecosystem with their hit cricket game – and this is only the beginning," said Mo Shaikh, the CEO of Aptos Labs. "We share an important vision with Jump.trade: a Web3 that's accessible to everyone. Guardian Link's exploration of renting is an exciting innovation that takes us one step closer to making that dream a reality."

Gaming plays a crucial role in Web3 adoption and a blockchain that supports the intensity of processing and transactions for gaming would make the entire ecosystem more friendly towards mainstream eruption. The partnership between Jump.trade and Aptos has the potential to transform the intensity of user interest in Web3 and its possibilities.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Jump.trade