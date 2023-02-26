Correction: Minesto publishes the Annual Report for 2022

Minesto AB

Feb 26, 2023, 21:43 ET

The correction refers to a typing error on page 9, where minus signs are missing on "Årets Resultat" and "Moderbolagets aktieägare" column "2022".

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report in Swedish for the financial year 2022 is attached in this press release, and is also available on the company's website:

To download the Annual Report, go to: www.minesto.com/investors

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

