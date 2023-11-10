Correction missing MAR reference: Integrum publishes preliminary revenue, result and and cash flow figures for Q2, 2023

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For technical and administrative reasons, the previous press release was missing the appropriate MAR reference which is now added. All other items remain the same. Integrum (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that it expects its revenue, operating profit and cash flow for Q2 will be higher than the market expectations.

The revenue for Q2 is expected to be at 27,5 MSEK (20,2), which corresponds to an increase of 36,2% in comparison to last year. The operating profit for Q2 is expected to be at 6,4 MSEK (0,9). Excluding direct currency effects, the operating profit is expected to be at 4,1 MSEK (-5,2). The increase in operating profit can be attributed to both the increase in activity but also an improved cost structure for operating costs.

The cash flow for the quarter is expected to be 3,4 MSEK (-3,8).

All amounts in this press release are preliminary and have not undergone any review by the company auditors.

The complete result for Integrum will be presented in the quarterly report for August - October 2023 which is published on December 4, 2023. This means that the company is still in its quiet period.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 10-11-2023 16:50 CET.

For more information please contact:

Rickard Brånemark, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 70 846 10 61
E-mail: [email protected]

Jörgen Svanström, CFO
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60
E-mail: [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser.

