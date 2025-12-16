CORRECTION: WOODLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #5 BUS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Student Transportation Workers Secure Strong Union Representation

STREATOR, Ill., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers, monitors, and trainers at Woodland Community Unit School District #5 in Illinois have joined Teamsters Local 179.

"The workers who transport students across the Woodland Community Unit School District #5 are now part of North America's strongest union," said Chris Richter, President of Local 179. "The care and caution that these new Teamsters exercise every day is critical to the school district. We are honored they have chosen us to represent them, and we look forward to helping them secure their first union contract."

The 76 bus workers provide student transportation for the district's grade school and high school.

"I supported joining the Teamsters because bus workers deserve a real voice at work," said Jaime Barhum, a bus driver at Woodland Community Unit School District #5. "We know that we deserve better wages and working conditions, and we are ready to use our collective voice to achieve that."

Teamsters Local 179 represents workers in a variety of industries in Suburban Chicago and Northern Illinois. For more information, please visit teamsters179.org.

