Corrective Services New South Wales Deploys Axon Body-Worn Cameras Backed by Digital Evidence Management Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Public Safety Australia , a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Corrective Services New South Wales (NSW) is deploying 336 Axon Body 2 cameras backed by the digital evidence management system Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ). Corrective Services NSW will deploy the technology across maximum and medium security correctional centers, the Security Operations Group, the Extreme High Security Escort Unit and the Court Escort Security Unit. This order was received in the third quarter of 2019 and is shipping now.

Corrective Services NSW is deploying Axon technology to officers following a nine-month proof of concept. In addition to Axon's body-worn cameras, the service is issuing more than 600 licenses to officers for Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, on an eight-year contract. Additional body-worn cameras will be deployed throughout the duration of the contract.

"Corrective Services NSW's roll out of Axon body cameras and Axon Evidence will provide a transformation in corrections facilities in New South Wales," says Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for Asia Pacific. "The Corrective Services NSW team has taken the lead across Australia and done their due diligence on best use cases for body-worn camera usage within corrections facilities and we look forward to partnering with them on this project and future technology projects."

