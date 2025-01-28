Corrective Skin Unveils Breakthrough Skincare Line

30 Years of Scientifically Proven Formulations with Advanced Ingredients, Now Available for Purchase Online

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of perfecting their formulas, Corrective Skin, a premium skincare brand with a rich legacy, is thrilled to announce the nationwide availability of its groundbreaking skincare line. Previously offered exclusively at Corrective Skincare, a family-owned establishment based in Salt Lake City, this revolutionary collection is now accessible to customers across the country. Discover the scientifically backed, results-driven products at www.correctiveskin.com and experience the next evolution in skincare.

Founded by Gale Roberts in 1986, a single mother with an unwavering passion for skincare and entrepreneurship, Corrective Skin has evolved from custom-blended products for personal clients to a full-fledged skincare line. The brand's journey reflects a commitment to positive impact and integrity in skincare. The launch also marks a significant milestone for Corrective Skin, now led by CEO Kelly Brown, Roberts' daughter.

With over 20 years of experience in Aesthetics, Brown aims to scale the brand while honoring its rich legacy. "It fills me with immense pride to continue the legacy my mother Gale Roberts started with Corrective Skin," said Kelly Brown, CEO of Corrective Skin. "My mother's passion and vision laid the groundwork for our brand, and it is an honor to build upon that foundation. Our groundbreaking skincare line embodies 30 years of dedication and innovation. We're excited to share these clinically proven formulations with a broader audience and help more people experience the transformative power of our products."

Corrective Skin features a range of products that puts 30 years of research into formulations while incorporating natural ingredients. The launch includes five of their bestselling products: Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) Healing Cream, Tea Tree Scrub, Vitamin C Serum, Cranberry Cleanser, and Glycolic Brightening Solution. Each product is designed to address specific skincare concerns while working synergistically to promote overall skin health.

"Our new skincare line represents the culmination of decades of research and dedication," adds Brown." Each product in our collection is designed to deliver real, visible improvements, harnessing both advanced scientific principles and high-quality natural ingredients. We're confident that our formulations will not only meet but exceed our customers' skincare needs, providing them with effective solutions for achieving and maintaining healthy, radiant skin."

To learn more about Corrective Skin and purchase their products, visit www.correctiveskin.com

