Correctly Defining Consent is Key to Preventing Sexual Assaults, Says Women's Advocate

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Before convicting him, the jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial asked Judge Steven T. O'Neill a simple question; "What's the definition of consent?" But because no consent definition exists in the laws of Pennsylvania, where Judge O'Neill presided, all he could answer was "Use your common sense."

Joyce Short Book Cover

According to Joyce Short, a three-time sexual assault survivor who spent years studying consent, the jurors hit upon the reason sexual assault is so rampant. "Our laws on sexual assault vary from state to state and fail to define consent," Short says.

She is calling on people around the U.S. and beyond to contact their legislators and demand that they enact this language into law: Non-consensual sex is sexual assault; Consent is freely given, knowledgeable and informed agreement.

Short says, "#MeToo and #TimesUp focused a glaring light on sexual assault. But we still need a solution. Standardizing consent is critical to that solution."

In an interview, Short can answer:

What does consent really mean?

What's the difference between assent, acquiescence and consent, and why is this important?

What are some of the bizarre and outdated concepts that sexual assault laws are based on?

What's the relationship between sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual misconduct, unlawful sexual conduct, and rape?

Why do many rape victims freeze?

What should prosecuting sex crimes have in common with all other crimes?

What prevents lawmakers from passing appropriate sexual assault laws?

Why does society victim-blame sexual assault survivors?

Short is the author of Combating Romance Scams: Why Lying to Get Laid Is a Crime! and Carnal Abuse by Deceit. She recently presented a TEDx Talk entitled "When Yes Means No: The Truth about Consent."

Credentials: A survivor of incest, date rape and sexual assault by fraud, Joyce Short advocates for victims, helping them reclaim their dignity and become survivors. She is fighting to secure legislation to prevent all types of sexual assault. She appeared on the CBS Evening News, numerous radio programs, was featured in The Kansas City Star and Newark Star-Ledger, and much more.

She was awarded a "Woman of Distinction" honor by the New York State Assembly. She has testified before that body as well as the City Council of New York City. Her blog was quoted by a federal prosecutor in the indictment that led to the conviction of a serial rapist with more than 30 victims. Short was the first woman ever to be hired as a trader by the prestigious investment banking firm, Salomon Brothers. She is semi-retired, devoting countless hours to running a free tennis program for children in New York City.

