Correct：WiMi announced that the Hologram product " WiMi Hologram Soft Light " has been approved by the FCC to enter the US market

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading augmented reality ("AR") service provider in China,today announced that a new product of Hologram head-mounted display (" head-mounted display "), " WiMi Hologram Soft Light ", has been licensed by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the US market. The certification document shows that the head-mounted display model WMH0D3 has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission through appearance, data transmission, product radiation and other tests. The document includes pictures, user manual and RF reports.

Federal Communications Commission certification is a certification issued by the Federal Communications Commission for electronic products. Many radio application products, communications products and digital products to enter the United States market, require federal communications commission approval.

Recognizing the growing demand of customers for quality Hologram head-mounted display products, the Company has leveraged its cutting-edge technical capabilities to design the "WiMi Hologram Soft Light" (the "Product").The Product will feature a number of state-of-the-art upgrades related to image color management, wearing experience, and device compatibility. The Company has cooperated with SONY to integrate a powerful image processing engine into the Product, allowing it to display colors vividly and provide its users with a higher picture quality. At the same time, the Company hasalso integratedinfinity focus imaging technologyinto the Product to reduce user fatigue, which is commonly caused by the continual use of Hologram head-mounted display products as well as extended periods of time spent focusing on screens at close proximity, thus greatly improving the customer's wearing experience. In terms of device compatibility, the Product will support connection with several types of drones and professional cameras.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, operates an integrated holographic AR application platform in China and has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. Its extensive portfolio includes 4,654 AR holographic contents. The company has also achieved a speed of image processing that is 80 percent faster than the industry average. While most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 blocks of image data within a specific space unit, WiMi collects 500 to 550 data blocks.

