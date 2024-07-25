Correlation One Launches USAID-Funded "Tech for Jobs," the Largest Training-to-Jobs Program in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One, a global workforce development platform that prepares people for the jobs of the future, has launched the "Tech for Jobs" program, a first-of-its-kind training-to-jobs initiative, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This groundbreaking program aims to create economic opportunities for 4,000 Jordanians by providing education and professional development in data analytics and connecting them with global companies for remote employment opportunities. In addition to the training component, USAID will fund an impact evaluation study through a randomized controlled trial conducted by MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL).

The program has three primary goals:

Empower Women and Youth: Help women and youth in Jordan acquire in-demand skills, advancing Jordan's progress towards greater prosperity and stability. Attract Employers: Draw regional and global employers to Jordan , supporting the Government's long-term objective of becoming a digital talent hub in the Middle East . Insightful Analysis: Collect, analyze, and report on insights to add to USAID's actionable body of knowledge and help attract other international, regional, and local employers.

Richard Chen, Director of USAID/Jordan's Economic Development and Energy Office, stated: "This initiative represents one of 17 randomized controlled trials globally for USAID. It is our hope that this model can be expanded, replicated, and scaled to achieve greater impact and provide more job opportunities for women in Jordan."

The Tech for Jobs program directly supports two of USAID's development objectives in Jordan:

Inclusive Private Sector Growth: Correlation One's program is designed to improve the Jordanian private sector's capacity to compete in a global digital economy by leveraging the strengths of its existing education system and infrastructure.

Correlation One's program is designed to improve the Jordanian private sector's capacity to compete in a global digital economy by leveraging the strengths of its existing education system and infrastructure. Women's Workforce Participation: Correlation One will focus on global companies and sectors that have the potential to employ large numbers of Jordanian women in remote roles. Home-based work has the potential to mitigate challenges such as transit, child care, and inflexible work arrangements.

Dean Karlan, USAID Chief Economist, stated: "I am enthusiastic about Correlation One's mission and model and am thus keen to learn more about the impact and scalability potential through the results of the randomized controlled trial."

Correlation One's co-Founder and co-CEO, Sham Mustafa, stated, "This initiative represents a significant step forward in our mission to democratize access to data-driven jobs. By equipping 4,000 Jordanians with vital data analytics skills, we are not only enhancing their employability but also contributing to Jordan's vision of becoming a leading digital talent hub in the region."

