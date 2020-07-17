Correlation One Welcomes Sheena Iyengar as Corporate Advisor

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One, Inc., a leader in data science training and assessments, today announced that Columbia Business School Professor Sheena Iyengar has joined the company as a Corporate Advisor.

Professor Iyengar is a pioneering researcher, author, and speaker on the psychology of choice and decision-making. She is the author of the 2010 book The Art of Choosing, which was shortlisted for the 2010 Financial Times and Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year Award.

"Professor Iyengar brings a wealth of knowledge and experience helping enterprises make better data-driven decisions," said Sham Mustafa & Rasheed Sabar, Correlation One's co-founders and co-CEOs. "Her perspective and strategic thinking align closely with Correlation One's mission, as we aim to help countries and enterprises become data literate."

Previously, Iyengar was the recipient of the 2001 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. In 2011 and 2019, Iyengar was voted among the Top 50 most influential business thinkers by Thinkers50 and rated one of the world's best B-School Professors by Poets and Quants.

Iyengar is currently the S.T. Lee Professor of Business in the Management Department at Columbia Business School, where in 2012 she was awarded the Dean's Award for Outstanding Core Teaching. She has recently created a groundbreaking course titled, "Think Bigger," which teaches students a new method on how to innovate. Iyengar is in the process of writing her second book titled, "Think Bigger," scheduled for release January 2021.

Correlation One is the market leader providing data & analytics training globally. We believe that the biggest unsolved problem in AI is people. Our programs include Data Science for All, a global training series focused on helping countries and enterprises become data fluent. We also developed the first standardized assessment platform for data and analytics skills, and host the annual Data Open, the world's largest data science competition for university students. Learn more about Correlation One at www.correlation-one.com .

