Correlsense Recognized in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Second Consecutive Year

"This is the second year that Correlsense is positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites," says Lanir Shacham, CEO and founder of Correlsense. "We feel it's a true acknowledgement of our technical excellence and innovative approaches to APM and related areas of ITOM."

News and Developments

TopMaze is released in February 2018 showing off instant software dependencies in cloud infrastructure. Learn more here: www.topmaze.io



Leading market intelligence company HTF included Correlsense amongst the key players in Customer Experience Monitoring Software in February 2018. The aims of the report are to use a forward-looking perspective to identify market growth with todays challengers and tomorrows leaders in the industry.



In November 2017, Correlsense announced their strategic partnership with Cygnus Software Group expanding into Mexico.



August 2017 Correlsense receives placement in the Gartner "Market Guide for AIOps Platforms," by Gartner analysts Will Cappelli, Colin Fletcher, Pankaj Prasad.



, , . In August 2017 Gartner recognized Correlsense in their <a href=https://www.gartner.com/document/3772124?ref=shareSummary>Market Guide for AIOps Platforms</a> in August 2017 as Representative Vendor, which we believe, marks our place as a true challenger in the industry.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Correlsense

Correlsense is a leading enterprise Application Performance Management (APM) company, delivering customers value by ensuring that all business-critical applications perform effectively. SharePath, its flagship product, is the APM product of choice for business and IT operations managers who rely on complex enterprise applications. Correlsense paints a complete and dynamic picture of IT service levels and performance, and offers real-user monitoring of applications that span mobile, SaaS, cloud, data centre and legacy platforms. SharePath customers include some of the world's largest financial, telecom, utilities and healthcare firms. For more information, visit www.correlsense.com and make sure to try our newest product TopMaze at www.topmaze.io.

