Correspondence Schooling May Save Student Loan Borrowers Money, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attending college is something that many Americans have to think about when they start preparing for adulthood or contemplating a career change. Attending the right college can make all the difference to an education. However, the right college may be, for some, all the way on the other side of the country. Packing up and moving across country, or even across state, can be expensive and not a viable option for all, especially for those already expecting to attend college with student loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, says that while moving to a specific college's location may not work for everyone, online correspondence courses can help student loan borrowers attend the best college for them.

Completely online schools are somewhat different from schools that offer online correspondence. A physical location for students to attend is a large difference. Reputations differ, as well, since many people hear more about schools that have a big enough history and large enough base to offer their own online classes. Not every college offers its own online courses, or even enough to complete a degree, but there are some that open up options for those who may not be able to physically attend.

"Attending college may be expensive for a lot of people, and moving on top of that is another potentially big expense. With online courses, tuition and necessary classes, supplies may cost a bit, but it's cheaper than having to afford that alongside the cost of moving," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Affording college for many Americans may mean taking out student loans. Attending college through online correspondence with a school for some could mean getting the quality education they're seeking without having to relocate themselves and potentially their family. Paying back student loans, even if it is only tuition and school supplies, can still become a burden on a borrower if such individual falls on hard times. Ameritech Financial may be able to help borrowers who are struggling to pay back student loans by assisting them in applying for federal income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their monthly payments.

"Ameritech Financial may be able to help those who've been handed more than they can handle with student loan repayment by applying to have their payments potentially lowered. We here are striving to do what is possible to help people all over America, to improve their quality of life," said Knickerbocker.

