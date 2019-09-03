Correvio Announces Presentation Of Brinavess® Spectrum Data At The European Society Of Cardiology 2019 Congress

Safety Outcomes of Interest Observed in Less Than 1% Cases; Zero Deaths Reported

Greater Than 70% of Atrial Fibrillation Episodes Successfully Converted to Sinus Rhythm in a Median Time of 12 Minutes

NASDAQ: CORV TSX: CORV

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) (TSX: CORV), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today announced the presentation of results from the SPECTRUM study evaluating Brinavess® (vernakalant hydrochloride, IV), the Company's antiarrhythmic drug for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation (AF), at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2019 Congress taking place August 31 – September 4, 2019, in Paris, France.

SPECTRUM was conducted as part of the follow-up measures agreed to with the European Medicines Agency in 2010. In this prospective and retrospective, international, multicenter, observational registry, 1,778 unique patients with 2,009 treatment episodes were enrolled to describe patients receiving Brinavess and to characterize normal conditions of use and dosing, and quantify possible medically significant risks associated with the use of Brinavess in real-world clinical practice. The data for SPECTRUM was provided by 53 participating hospitals in the EU and demonstrated that treatment with Brinavess successfully converted 70.2% (95% confidence interval [CI] 68.1 – 72.2) of all treated episodes. Treatment with Brinavess also showed a median time to conversion of 12 minutes from start of first infusion among patients who converted. Cardioversion to sinus rhythm was 70.4% and 65.4% of treatment episodes in non-surgery and post-cardiac surgery patients, respectively. Brinavess was administered in the emergency department in 64.2% of cases, with a median stay of 7.5 hours in that setting.

In the safety results, a total of 19 health outcomes of interest ("HOIs", defined as significant hypotension, significant ventricular arrhythmia, atrial flutter with 1:1 conduction, or significant bradycardia) were reported in 17 of the 1778 patients enrolled (<1%). The cumulative incidence of HOIs at study completion was 0.8% (95% CI: 0.5%-1.4%). Twenty-eight serious adverse events (SAEs, including the 19 HOIs) were reported for 26 patients and no cases of torsades de pointes, ventricular fibrillation or deaths were reported in the study.

"This large European registry provides important data on the safety, efficacy and use of Brinavess in a real-world clinical setting. In SPECTRUM, normal heart rhythm was restored in over 70% of patients at a median time of 12 minutes," said Juha Hartikainen, M.D., Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, Kuopio University Hospital, and co-author of the presentation. "Importantly, Brinavess may provide rapid cardioversion without the need of anesthesia. Time is of the essence in the treatment of recent-onset atrial fibrillation."

A New Drug Application for Brinavess is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the conversion of adult patients with recent onset AF. The FDA assigned a target action date of December 24, 2019 under the Prescription Drug User-Fee Act.

Details for the ESC 2019 poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of vernakalant for cardioversion of recent-onset fibrillation in real-world clinical practice: the SPECTRUM post-approval study

Presenter: Dr. Juha Hartikainen, Kuopio University Hospital, Kuopio, Finland

Poster No.: P4775

About Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (also known as AFib or AF) is a supraventricular tachyarrhythmia with uncoordinated atrial activation resulting in ineffective atrial contraction and if left untreated, structural and/or electrophysiological atrial tissue abnormalities.1 AF is a common cardiac rhythm disturbance that increases in prevalence with advancing age.1 According to the American Heart Association, estimates of the prevalence of AF in the U.S. ranged from 2.7 million to 6.1 million in 2010, and is expected to rise to 12 million in 2030.2

There are two strategies to manage AF, namely, rhythm- or rate-control. A rhythm-control strategy may be used in patients who are severely compromised, remain symptomatic despite adequate rate control, when adequate rate control is difficult to achieve, when long term rhythm control therapy is preferred, younger patient age, presence of tachycardia-mediated cardiomyopathy, and first episode of AF.1,3 Early intervention with a rhythm-control strategy to prevent progression of AF may be particularly beneficial to the AF patient.1

About Brinavess®

Brinavess® (vernakalant HCl, IV) is an antiarrhythmic drug that acts preferentially in the atria by prolonging atrial refractoriness and slowing impulse conduction in a rate-dependent fashion. Brinavess is approved for marketing in Europe, Canada and several other countries worldwide. In Europe, it is approved for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults: 1) for non-surgery patients: atrial fibrillation < 7 days duration; and 2) for post-cardiac surgery patients: atrial fibrillation < 3 days duration. Vernakalant IV is not approved for use in the United States.

About Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

