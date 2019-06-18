Correvio Announces Voting Results

NASDAQ: CORV TSX: CORV

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) (TSX: CORV), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today announced the results of voting at its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2019.

A total of 31,281,191 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, representing approximately 78.39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company. Shareholders voted as follows:

Election of Directors

By resolution passed by ballot vote, the following seven nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of Correvio to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Richard M. Glickman 10,612,281 56.76% 8,083,070 43.24% W. James O'Shea 18,212,631 97.42% 482,720 2.58% William L. Hunter 18,223,315 97.48% 472,036 2.52% Mark H. Corrigan 18,169,795 97.19% 525,556 2.81% Arthur H. Willms 18,222,565 97.47% 472,786 2.53% Robert J. Meyer 18,222,560 97.47% 472,791 2.53% Vanda de Cian 18,224,350 97.48% 471,001 2.52%

Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by show of hands, KMPG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of the company for the ensuing year.

About Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess®™ (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, and Esmocard® and Esmocard Lyo® (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in a number of cardiovascular indications. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

Correvio® and the Correvio Logo are the proprietary trademarks of Correvio Pharma Corp.

Aggrastat® and Brinavess®™ are trademarks owned by Correvio and its affiliates worldwide.

Xydalba™ is a trademark of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited, and used under license.

Zevtera® and Mabelio® are trademarks owned by Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd., and used under license.

Esmocard® and Esmocard Lyo® are trademarks owned by Orpha-Devel Handels und Vertriebs GmbH, and used under license.

Trevyent® is a trademark of SteadyMed Ltd. and used under license.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

