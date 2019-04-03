Correvio Announces Zevtera® Abstracts at ECCMID 2019

NASDAQ: CORV TSX: CORV

Seven Data Abstracts Selected for Poster Presentations

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) (TSX: CORV), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today announced that seven abstracts featuring Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), an intravenous (IV) cephalosporin antibiotic with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, were selected for presentation at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID), being held April 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Correvio currently markets ceftobiprole under the brand name Mabelio in Italy and France and under the brand name Zevtera in the UK, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

"Zevtera/Mabelio addresses a major medical need for antibiotics against resistant bacterial pathogens in patients with hospital- and community-acquired pneumonia," said Carin Heringa, Correvio's Head of Medical Affairs. "The Zevtera/Mabelio data being presented at ECCMID this year continue to demonstrate its potent activity against critical Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant pathogens that cause some of the most serious and life-threatening infections."

Details for the Zevtera/Mabelio poster presentations at ECCMID are as follows:

Title: In vitro activity of ceftobiprole against Gram-positive isolates from clinical samples from a tertiary hospital

Lead author: Francisco Javier Candel

Date and time: Monday, 15 April 2019; 13:30 – 14:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1863

Session info: PS107 – In vitro activity of newer antibacterial agents

Title: In vitro activity of ceftobiprole against isolates of common involved pathogens in nosocomial pneumonia from a tertiary hospital

Lead author: Francisco Javier Candel

Date and time: Monday, 15 April 2019; 13:30 – 14:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1864

Session info: PS107 – In vitro activity of newer antibacterial agents

Title: Susceptibility of ceftobiprole and other beta-lactams against Gram-negative pathogens from hospital-acquired pneumonia in the UK and Ireland since 2011

Lead author: Beate Ritz

Date and time: Monday, 15 April 2019; 13:30 – 14:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1865

Session info: PS107 – In vitro activity of newer antibacterial agents

Title: Susceptibility of ceftobiprole and comparators against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus from respiratory tract infections

Lead author: Stephen Hawser

Date and time: Monday, 15 April 2019; 13:30 – 14:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1866

Session info: PS107 – In vitro activity of newer antibacterial agents

Title: Activity of ceftaroline and ceftobiprole against staphylococci and Streptococcus pneumoniae in the UK and Ireland

Lead author: Carolyn Horner

Date and time: Monday, 15 April 2019; 13:30 – 14:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1867

Session info: PS107 – In vitro activity of newer antibacterial agents

Title: 18 months of real-life use of ceftobiprole: clinical experience in an internal medicine ward

Lead author: Giuseppe Russo

Date and time: Monday, 15 April 2019; 13:30 – 14:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P1911

Session info: PS110 – Clinical efficacy studies for antimicrobial agents

Title: PBP2a mutations do not affect bactericidal activity to ceftaroline and ceftobiprole in clinical MDR-MRSA isolates

Lead author: Floriana Campanile

Date and time: Tuesday, 16 April 2019; 12:30 – 13:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: #P2849

Session info: PS161 – Resistance mechanisms in Gram-positive cocci

About Zevtera® / Mabelio® (ceftobiprole)

Zevtera® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium) is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA), vancomycin-intermediate S. aureus (VISA), vancomycin-resistant S. aureus (VRSA), coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS), Enterococcus faecalis, and susceptible Pseudomonas spp. Ceftobiprole is currently approved for sale in 16 European countries and several non-European countries for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Ceftobiprole is currently commercialized by Correvio in Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., Austria, Spain and Switzerland under the brand name Zevtera® or Mabelio®.

About Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP, excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia, VAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, and Esmocard® and Esmocard Lyo® (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in a number of cardiovascular indications. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

