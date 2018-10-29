Correvio Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today,

November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific)

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV /TSX: CORV), a revenue-generating, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018 and commented on recent accomplishments and plans.

"The past few months at Correvio have been highlighted by meaningful progress across a number of our programs, but most notably by the advancement of our discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and their decision to permit our resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for Brinavess® as a new treatment for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation (AF) in adult patients," said William Hunter, MD, CEO and President of Correvio. "The NDA, which we expect to file during the second quarter of 2019, will be supported by the recently reported SPECTRUM data which evaluated Brinavess in over 2,000 treatment episodes in the European Union (EU)."

"Our third quarter revenues remained robust and were up 16% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over quarter. More impressively, year to date revenues generated from our direct sales grew 58% compared to the same period in 2017, and third quarter revenues generated from our direct sales grew 40% year-over-year. We are expecting strong fourth quarter revenues and believe we are on track to deliver on our stated goal of at least $28 million in annual net sales." Dr. Hunter concluded.

Third Quarter 2018 and Recent Highlights

Brinavess®

Correvio announced that, based on productive pre-NDA discussions with the U.S. FDA, it intends to resubmit the Brinavess NDA during the second quarter of 2019. The FDA agreed that no additional studies would be required for the resubmission of the Brinavess NDA.

Correvio announced that it has received independent regulatory and legal opinions that Brinavess ® may qualify for up to a 5-year patent extension from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), significantly lengthening Brinavess' exclusive commercial rights into 2031.

may qualify for up to a 5-year patent extension from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), significantly lengthening Brinavess' exclusive commercial rights into 2031. Correvio reported preliminary data from SPECTRUM, a post-authorization safety study conducted in the EU evaluating Brinavess in 1,778 unique patients with 2,009 treatment episodes across 53 participating hospitals in the EU. The data demonstrated that treatment with Brinavess successfully converted 70.2% (95% confidence interval; 68.1 – 72.2) of all treated patients. Treatment with Brinavess also showed a median time to conversion of 11 minutes from start of first infusion among patients who converted. For safety, a total of 19 health outcomes of interest (HOIs; defined as significant hypotension, ventricular arrhythmia, atrial flutter, or bradycardia) were reported in 17 patients. The cumulative incidence of HOIs at study completion was 0.8% (95% CI: 0.5%-1.4%). Twenty-eight serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported for 26 patients and no deaths were reported in the study.

Correvio also reported positive data highlighting reduced hospitalization in acute AF patients treated with Brinavess in Belgian hospitals. The data demonstrated that treatment with Brinavess successfully avoided hospitalization for 85.4% (95% CI; 76.1 – 94.8) of all treated patients. Treatment with Brinavess also significantly decreased the use of electric cardioversion, with 84.1% (95% CI 71.5 – 96.7) of patients avoiding electric cardioversion and all adverse events related to this procedure. As a result of this real world data, Brinavess received reimbursement approval from the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance in Belgium .

. Correvio announced that Brinavess was selected by the China Food and Drug Administration's (CFDA) Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) as potentially eligible for priority review. In a list recently published by the CDE, Brinavess was named one of 48 therapies assessed as "clinically urgently needed new drugs", and therefore eligible under the priority review pathway. In addition to clinical trial data supporting Brinavess' ex- China regulatory approvals, Correvio will also be expected to provide evidence that there are no differences in Brinavess' efficacy or safety across ethnicities.

Trevyent®

Correvio's partner SteadyMed Ltd., the licensor of Trevyent®, was successfully acquired by United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) during the quarter. The completion of this transaction strengthens Correvio's potential commercial effort as United Therapeutics is the recognized global leader in pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies. United Therapeutics has stated their intention to resubmit the Trevyent NDA during the first half of 2019. Correvio plans to submit a regulatory filing for Trevyent in Europe following the acceptance of SteadyMed's NDA resubmission by the FDA.

Corporate and Financial

Correvio entered into an At Market Sales Issuance Agreement with B. Riley FBR, Inc. ("BRFBR"), pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time sell, through "at-the-market" offerings on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or another existing trading market in the U.S. with BRFBR as agent, such number of common shares as would have an aggregate offer price of up to $30.0 million (USD) subject to an initial limit of $13.0 million (USD).

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP).

Correvio recorded a net loss of $7.1 million (basic loss per share of $0.20) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million (basic loss per share of $0.20) for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $7.0 million, compared to revenue of $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Year to date revenues generated from our direct sales grew 58% compared to the same period in 2017 and third quarter revenues generated from our direct sales grew 40% year-over-year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the commercial rollout of Xydalba™ and sales of Zevtera®/Mabelio®, which Correvio acquired from Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. in September 2017.

Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $2.1 million, compared to COGS of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

SG&A expense for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $9.2 million, compared to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to expansion of Correvio's direct sales force in Europe related to the launch of its antibiotic products, Xydalba and Zevtera/Mabelio.

Interest expense was $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

At September 30, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $18.8 million. As of November 5, 2018, there were 36,189,008 common shares issued and outstanding, and 3,664,874 common shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options (of which 2,323,731 were exercisable) at a weighted average exercise price of CAD $5.00 per share, and 40,622 restricted share units outstanding.

About Correvio Pharma Corp.



Correvio Pharma Corp. is a revenue-generating, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, and Esmocard® and Esmocard Lyo® (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in a number of cardiovascular indications. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

CORREVIO PHARMA CORP.

(formerly Cardiome Pharma Corp.)

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,751 $ 22,081 Restricted cash 2,072 2,100 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $101 (2017 - $125) 8,615 6,383 Inventories 4,898 6,427 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,136 961 33,472 37,952 Property and equipment 544 416 Intangible assets 27,413 27,806 Goodwill 318 318 Deferred income tax assets 320 320 $ 62,067 $ 66,812 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,076 $ 7,701 Current portion of deferred revenue 200 207 8,276 7,908 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 40,722 40,000 Deferred revenue 2,644 2,502 Other long-term liabilities 284 212 51,926 50,622 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 356,322 353,483 Authorized - unlimited number without par value Issued and outstanding – 35,388,132 (2017 – 34,637,312) Additional paid-in capital 40,229 38,443 Deficit (403,302) (392,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,892 17,129 10,141 16,190 $ 62,067 $ 66,812

CORREVIO PHARMA CORP.

(formerly Cardiome Pharma Corp.)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Revenue: Product and royalty revenues $ 6,984 $ 5,970 $ 19,657 $ 16,828 Licensing and other fees 23 51 71 146 7,007 6,021 19,728 16,974 Cost of goods sold 2,135 1,488 6,398 4,845 Gross margin 4,872 4,533 13,330 12,129 Expenses: Selling, general and administration 9,186 8,481 32,719 26,277 Amortization 989 890 3,161 2,567 10,175 9,371 35,880 28,844 Operating loss (5,303) (4,838) (22,550) (16,715) Other income (expense): Other expense on modification of long-term debt - (29) - (1,451) Gain on disposal of Canadian Operations - - 18,489 - Interest expense (1,686) (1,762) (4,416) (3,796) Other expense (129) (175) (281) (282) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 52 255 (1,239) 881 (1,763) (1,711) 12,553 (4,648) Loss before income taxes (7,066) (6,549) (9,997) (21,363) Income tax expense (39) (74) (140) (105) Net loss $ (7,105) $ (6,623) $ (10,137) $ (21,468) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (3) 173 (237) 700 Comprehensive loss $ (7,108) $ (6,450) $ (10,374) $ (20,768) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.20) $ (0.20) $ (0.29) $ (0.66) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 34,958,008 33,835,677 34,828,761 32,730,558 Diluted 34,958,008 33,878,190 34,828,761 32,772,179

CORREVIO PHARMA CORP.

(formerly Cardiome Pharma Corp.)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Operating activities: Net loss $ (7,105) $ (6,623) $ (10,137) $ (21,468) Items not affecting cash: Amortization 989 890 3,161 2,567 Accretion of long-term debt 346 567 429 970 Interest paid in-kind on long-term debt 425 366 1,249 366 Write-down of inventory 46 163 213 233 Gain on disposal of Canadian Operations - - (18,489) - Stock-based compensation expense 266 311 1,526 1,641 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 18 (445) 1,445 (1,417) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,135) (703) (2,479) 473 Inventories 619 70 1,380 (1,412) Prepaid expenses and other assets (372) (305) (181) (203) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (520) 492 466 (767) Deferred revenue (125) (51) (53) (146) Other long-term liabilities 88 (8) 73 (23) Net cash used in operating activities (7,460) (5,276) (21,397) (19,186) Investing activities: Proceeds on disposal of Canadian Operations 192 - 18,857 - Purchase of property and equipment (15) - (281) (5) Purchase of intangible assets (18) (5,206) (4,682) (5,219) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 159 (5,206) 13,894 (5,224) Financing activities: Issuance of common stock 2,284 237 2,284 7,127 Share issue costs (96) (10) (96) (352) Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options - - 258 384 Income tax withholdings on vesting of restricted share units - (9) (23) (58) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 10,000 - 20,000 Financing fees on issuance of long-term debt - (368) (21) (518) Payment of deferred consideration - (1,670) - (2,815) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,188 8,180 2,402 23,768 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash during the period (5,113) (2,302) (5,101) (642) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10) 161 (257) 462 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 23,946 31,266 24,181 29,305 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,823 $ 29,125 $ 18,823 $ 29,125 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 915 $ 843 $ 2,738 $ 2,479 Net income taxes (received) paid (1) 25 59 (328)

