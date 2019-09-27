Correvio to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

NASDAQ: CORV TSX: CORV

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) (TSX: CORV), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today announced that Mark H.N. Corrigan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Correvio, will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:40a.m. ET in New York City.

The webcast of Dr. Corrigan's Cantor fireside chat can be accessed through the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/corv/

About Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

