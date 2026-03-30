CorridorIQ and Bonaventure Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy AI Across $2.8 Billion Multifamily Portfolio

UVA-founded migration intelligence startup to embed as AI Entrepreneurs in Residence, deploying predictive tools across Bonaventure's portfolio companies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorridorIQ, an AI-powered migration intelligence platform, and Bonaventure, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm managing $2.8 billion in assets, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy artificial intelligence systems across Bonaventure's portfolio of companies. CorridorIQ co-founders Zave Greene and Luke Anderson will serve as AI Entrepreneurs in Residence beginning May 2026.

CorridorIQ's migration intelligence dashboard showing live buyer origin data and ranked relocation corridors.

CorridorIQ will work alongside Bonaventure's leadership and technology teams to deploy AI-driven tools across the enterprise, enabling domain experts to extend their knowledge and judgment through structured, secure AI systems. Second, CorridorIQ will bring its migration intelligence technology directly to Bonaventure's ecosystem, providing data-driven insights into where renters and buyers are moving and why – before those trends register in traditional market data, and enabling the firm to position capital ahead of demand, not behind it.

Dwight Dunton, Founder & CEO, Bonaventure:

"We've spent 25 years building a platform precisely so we could move fast when the right opportunity presented itself. AI is that opportunity. Partnering with CorridorIQ isn't about adopting technology for its own sake — it's about putting real intelligence behind every decision our teams make, from asset management to acquisitions to operations. We expect this partnership to generate tens of millions of dollars in measurable enterprise value, and we're just getting started."

Zave Greene, Co-founder, CorridorIQ:

"The opportunity to work alongside Dwight and the Bonaventure team is tremendous. Dwight's entrepreneurial experience, discipline, and willingness to innovate make this partnership incredibly exciting. We look forward to building CorridorIQ's migration intelligence technology under his guidance and working with the team to deploy AI systems for Bonaventure's ecosystem."

Luke Anderson, Co-founder, CorridorIQ:

"I am thrilled to learn from Dwight and the Bonaventure team as we bring our AI and engineering experience with CorridorIQ into a new environment. We are excited to see the innovation that results as our ideas mesh and evolve as we deploy AI alongside a team that's been pushing the boundaries of innovation for years."

Dunton is a graduate of the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, where Greene is currently a third-year student studying Finance and IT Systems. Anderson is a first-year student in UVA's School of Engineering, studying Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering with a business minor through McIntire. The in-house residency will be based at Bonaventure's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia.

About CorridorIQ

CorridorIQ is an AI-powered migration intelligence platform that maps where people are moving and predicts emerging relocation trends before they appear in traditional market data. Founded in 2025 at the University of Virginia, the platform serves real estate professionals with real-time analysis of hundreds of migration corridors. CorridorIQ combines years of migration data with proprietary machine learning and AI models to deliver high-frequency, actionable intelligence. Learn more at corridor-iq.com .

About Bonaventure

Bonaventure is a vertically integrated multifamily firm with a long-standing track record of delivering stability, tax efficiency, and return performance across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Founded in 1999 by Dwight D. Dunton III, the firm manages $2.8 billion in assets and oversees 20,000+ apartment units through its property management affiliate, Vest Residential. Bonaventure's fully integrated platform spans real estate investment, development, property management, and Internet Subway, a fiber optic internet service provider built specifically for apartment communities.

Media Contact (CorridorIQ):

Zave Greene

Co-founder, CorridorIQ

240-204-1111

[email protected]

Media Contact: (Bonaventure)

Alicia Guidotti

Chief of Staff

[email protected]

SOURCE CorridorIQ