Corrigo Cares program will help provide 1 million meals in partnership with Feeding America®

The Corrigo Cares program launches in partnership with Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. For every three work orders in the United States sent over the Corrigo platform, Corrigo Cares will donate one meal to Feeding America. In the program's first year, Corrigo will donate more than 1 million meals nationwide via the Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries that serve every county in the United States.

"Corrigo from its inception has had an unwavering commitment to set things right," said Jack Watkinson, EVP of Strategy for Corrigo and Corrigo Cares Executive Sponsor. "To set things right in a way that was bigger than ourselves and bigger than our software. As our work order count grows, and our technology grows, there is no limit to the impact we can have on the communities around us."

Based in Tualatin, OR, Corrigo has four offices nationwide: Tualatin, OR (Portland), Allen, TX (Dallas), Alpharetta, GA (Atlanta), and San Mateo, CA (San Francisco). The Corrigo Cares program gives its employees an opportunity to support Feeding America, which facilitates the distribution of more than 4 billion meals each year.

"Since we announced the concept for Corrigo Cares, our employees have pushed us to do more. We are already planning several days of service at food banks near our offices, which is a way for our employees to come together as a community to support all our communities," said Tim Bernardez, President of Corrigo.

Additional information about Corrigo, Corrigo Cares, and the partnership with Feeding America can be found on Corrigo's website at https://corrigo.com/corrigocares.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Corrigo guarantees a minimum donation of 1 million meals from 9/1/2019 – 8/31/2020.

About Corrigo

Corrigo is the world's largest Facilities Management platform operating in 107 countries, connecting 1.6 million locations to over 2.5 million users worldwide. Corrigo delivers facilities management and asset management solutions that connect all participants in one platform, including industry-leading mobility, technician management, vendor management, and open API. Since launching in 1999, Corrigo has processed over 700 million work transactions. In addition, Corrigo is actively involved in giving back to the communities it serves, including Corrigo Cares, a performance-based philanthropic program that provides more than 1 million meals annually via Feeding America, the U.S.'s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Corrigo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JLL and a part of JLL's Digital Business Group. Learn more at Corrigo.com or on Twitter @CorrigoInc.

