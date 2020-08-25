Corrigo Continues to Drive Customer Success with Sage Intacct Certification

"Corrigo is an excellent addition to our ISV community and this new integration will enable joint customers to further streamline processes and reduce AP costs," said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "Corrigo delivers unique capabilities for repair, maintenance and vendor management that the Sage Intacct community can implement to ensure business continuity and resilient facilities."

Corrigo delivers a friendly, easy-to-use interface for the user and superior integration support for the technology team. "Our new partnership with Sage brings great synergy between two extremely powerful platforms. As a trusted Sage Intacct Marketplace Partner, we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding service that allows customers to continue to do more, faster, and with improved ROI," said Tim Bernardez, President, Corrigo.

The Corrigo platform allows facilities managers to quickly and easily achieve:

Powerful asset value optimization

Advanced performance management

An engaged, reliable vendor network

Robust technician management

Automated materials management

The Corrigo customer portal delivers an unprecedented user experience within the Sage Intacct environment. By connecting the two systems, Corrigo slashes your AP costs for every facilities vendor invoice, removing the expense of paper checks and enforcing business rules in CMMS prior to releasing for approval. That approval process becomes fully electronic, fully auto-routed, and much less costly. Further lower your AP costs by sharing critical payment data with connected Service Providers, thus reducing calls to AP and vendor management teams.

Corrigo Enterprise was designed with a focus on making multi-location facilities management teams successful. The Corrigo platform is an excellent choice for Sage Intacct users managing facilities maintenance and repair for multiple physical locations. Ongoing development continues to provide a solution that meets the demands of an ever-changing work environment.

As the facilities management and maintenance CMMS that's proven successful in companies around the globe and in dozens of industries, Corrigo is an excellent solution for the multi-location facilities management environment…whether you have 10, 100 or 1,000 locations.

About Corrigo

Corrigo is the world's largest Facilities Management platform operating in 122 countries, connecting 2.2 million locations to over 4.3 million users worldwide. Corrigo delivers facilities management and asset management solutions that connect all participants in one platform, including industry-leading mobility, technician management, vendor management, and open API. Since launching in 1999, Corrigo has processed over 700 million work transactions. In addition, Corrigo is actively involved in giving back to the communities it serves, including Corrigo Cares, a performance-based philanthropic program that provides more than 1 million meals annually via Feeding America, the U.S.'s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Corrigo is a wholly owned subsidiary of JLL and a part of JLL Technologies. Learn more at Corrigo.com or on Twitter @CorrigoInc.

