Corrigo Proudly Announces Its Certification as an Acumatica ISV Partner

"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize Corrigo as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, Corrigo has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

As a Certified ISV Partner – and as the modern, full-featured CMMS platform partner in the Acumatica ecosystem – Corrigo provides a solution that has been tested and proven to deliver measurable ongoing performance, value and compliance. The Corrigo customer portal delivers an unprecedented user experience within the Acumatica Cloud ERP System, including a seamless, easy-to-use interface and best-in-class integration support.

As the facilities management and maintenance CMMS that's proven successful in companies around the globe and in dozens of industries, Corrigo is ideally suited as an Acumatica partner and for facilities management…whether you have 10, 100 or 1,000 facilities. The Corrigo customer portal delivers an unprecedented user experience within the Acumatica Cloud ERP System. When integrated with Acumatica, Corrigo slashes your AR costs for every customer invoice, enforcing business rules in CMMS prior to releasing for approval. That approval process becomes fully electronic, fully auto-routed, and much less costly. The power of Corrigo Materials management features also keeps Product and Warehouse (including Vehicles) data current from your ERP.

Designed to make multi-location facilities management teams successful, Corrigo is the ideal option for Acumatica users managing maintenance and repair for significant real estate portfolios. Delivering best-in-class integration support, Corrigo provides a seamless, intuitive interface for the user. "This partnership between Corrigo and Acumatica provides great synergy between two extremely powerful platforms. We look forward to working closely with Acumatica to continue delivering best-in-class services that allow customers to continue to do more…faster and with improved ROI," said Tim Bernardez, President, Corrigo.

As an ISV Certified Partner, Corrigo delivers a solution tested, proven, and certified by Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to deliver peak performance. "Our recent ISV certification is another step forward as we continue to build relationships with ISV and VAR certified partners. Corrigo leverages these relationships to improve our platform for our customers," added Bernardez.

If you're interested in becoming a Value Added Reseller, please click here to start the conversation.

About Corrigo

Corrigo is the world's largest Facilities Management platform operating in 122 countries, connecting 2.2 million locations to over 4.3 million users worldwide. Corrigo delivers facilities management and asset management solutions that connect all participants in one platform, including industry-leading mobility, technician management, vendor management, and open API. Since launching in 1999, Corrigo has processed over 700 million work transactions. In addition, Corrigo is actively involved in giving back to the communities it serves, including Corrigo Cares, a performance-based philanthropic program that provides more than 1 million meals annually via Feeding America, the U.S.'s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Corrigo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JLL and a part of JLL Technologies. Learn more at Corrigo.com or on Twitter @CorrigoInc .

