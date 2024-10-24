CorroHealth Announces Strategic Partnership with Patient Square Capital

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CorroHealth, a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to health systems and health plans, announced it has signed definitive agreements for a strategic investment from Patient Square Capital (Patient Square), a dedicated health care investment firm. Current shareholders, including investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), TT Capital Partners, Sanaka Group, and CorroHealth management, will remain investors, with Patient Square and Carlyle sharing joint control of CorroHealth.

"Since its inception in 2019, CorroHealth has grown into a technology and clinically led health care RCM platform," said CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard. "The Patient Square team has a long history of successfully investing in and scaling health care companies. We are pleased to welcome them and look forward to leveraging our investors' expertise to continue expanding our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Patient Square Partner Justin Sabet-Peyman said, "We are excited to be partnering with CorroHealth's management team and investors to build upon CorroHealth's strong track record of organic and inorganic growth. We have conviction in the attractiveness of the RCM market and believe CorroHealth is well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated tech-enabled solutions to its provider and payer customers."

Carlyle has been the majority investor in CorroHealth since 2019 and a predecessor business since 2017. Carlyle Partner and Global Co-Head of Health Care Joe Bress said, "We are tremendously proud of CorroHealth's evolution since its founding. We consider the future bright for CorroHealth and are committed to supporting CorroHealth's continued growth and innovation alongside our new and existing partners."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year. Barclays and TripleTree are serving as co-lead financial advisors to CorroHealth; Latham & Watkins is serving as legal counsel to CorroHealth and Carlyle; and Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel to Patient Square.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is a leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions, dedicated to positively impacting the financial performance for physicians, hospitals, and health plans. With over 15,000 employees worldwide, CorroHealth offers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. Our global presence extends over 10 locations, including the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. Further information is available at www.corrohealth.com.

About Patient Square

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm with approximately $10.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. The firm aims to achieve strong investment returns by collaborating with high-quality, growth-oriented companies and top-tier management teams whose products, services, and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships, and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $435 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

