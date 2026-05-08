CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard Named Best MedTech Company CEO in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PLANO, Texas, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading revenue cycle technology company CorroHealth today announced its CEO Pat Leonard has been recognized as the "Best MedTech Company CEO" by the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Leonard was honored for his foresight and operational discipline, expanding the company's impact across the clinical revenue cycle and reinforcing its reputation for excellence within the healthcare sector. He was selected after a thorough nomination and evaluation process, standing out among record nominations from top companies and startups in over 20 countries.

"It is an honor to take this opportunity to acknowledge our CEO, Pat Leonard," said Becky Blake, Chief People Officer at CorroHealth. "This recognition highlights Pat's dedication to our team members and the healthcare industry, as well as our commitment to providing breakthrough healthcare technology and RCM solutions, protecting revenue today and building the infrastructure for what comes next."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards have spent the past decade recognizing companies and innovators who are making real progress and changing how patient care is delivered around the world. Leonard was featured alongside some of the world's most outstanding companies, products, and people in healthcare technology, who are making a global impact for a better future.

Since 2020, Leonard has brought together a diverse team of experts and has taken a balanced approach to acquisitions, partnerships, and organic growth, positioning CorroHealth as a leader in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management. Under his leadership, the company has built a global workforce of over 17,000 professionals and has established itself as a dynamic, full-spectrum revenue cycle partner that focuses on automation, data-driven analytics, and clinically led expertise.

To learn more about CorroHealth, visit corrohealth.com.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth, the leading healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company that helps providers and payers improve financial performance through automation, data-driven analytics, and clinically led expertise. CorroHealth delivers integrated, scalable solutions that support complex reimbursement and documentation workflows, backed by a global workforce operating in more than 10 locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was recently named one of the "Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2026" by Becker's Healthcare and a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in two years. Further information is available at corrohealth.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact:

CorroHealth

Mellissa Gardner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE CorroHealth